Motorists cheat deaths; as haulage truck overturns

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze

At least two motorists survived an accident in Chipembere area yesterday when a haulage truck overturned at the 60-kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare highway.According to witnesses, the haulage truck driver was reportedly coming from Mutare to Harare, thereby failing to adhere to the prescribed speed limit and ultimately overturned which abruptly force two vehicles off the highway."The haulage truck driver was speeding and therefore failed to negotiate or realise the depression. The vehicle lost control as a result and ultimately landed on its side," the witness said."The other two vehicles which were following behind failed to maintain braking distance and in avoiding a fatal accident, they all drove off road," the witness added.Passerbys had to jump into the truck to rescue the trapped driver and switch off the engine of the truck which was now lying on its side.Harare-Mutare highway has become a death trap, with yesteryears recording accidents which range from speeding, failure to negotiate meandering strips, misjudge or miscalculate overtaking, failure to adhere to road signage or speed limits by motorists, among other human errors.Earlier in June this year Zimbabwe Republic Police identified victims from a fatal road traffic accident that occurred near popular hang-out, Mutangadura, at the 32km-peg along Harare-Mutare highway.Four people died in the collision while 14 others were injured after a haulage trucker drove negligently resulting in a bus, which was trying to overtake, ramming into a trailer before crashing head-on with another coach coming from the opposite direction.The deceased persons were identified as Kennedy Ngoshi (40) a male adult of Zengeza, Chitungwiza, Plaxedes Kasambwa (36) a female of Nyabadza in Rusape and Monica Katema (54) a female adult of Kuwadzana Extension, Harare and another female victim."The ZRP has established that a Freightliner truck, which was travelling towards Marondera and occupying the outer lane, turned right onto the inner lane, in front of a Tenda bus, which was travelling towards Marondera with 56 passengers on board. The bus was about to overtake the haulage truck," Zimbabwe Republic Poce national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi announced then."Resultantly, the Tenda bus hit the trailer of the truck before swerving onto the oncoming traffic lane where it collided with a Zhong Tong bus owned by Phils and Pats Bus Services which was travelling towards Harare with 25 passengers on board, resulting in four people loosing their lives whilst 14 others were injured," Commissioner Nyathi said then.Few days after the Mutangadura accident, a Toyota Hiace commuter omnibus ferrying 18 passengers veered off the road before overturning and landing on its wheels near Sunway City along Harare-Mutare highway, leading to five people losing their lives on spot.Two days after yester-year's Christmas (in 2023), five people died while 36 others were injured in a collision involving a Blue Horizon bus, haulage truck and Mercedes Benz in Marondera along Harare-Mutare highway.Accident frequencies involving haulage truckers and other motorists along the Harare-Mutare highway have become a major feature, with witnesses pleading that there should be prescribed timelines and timetables alloted for these haulage truckers to drive especially during night to pave way for other motorists to travel during the day. This would therefore avoid a number of accidents involving those truckers and motorists in transit.