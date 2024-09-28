Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tourism promotes Zim economy, regional and global peace

by Gideon Madzikatidze
2 hrs ago | Views
Tourism clusterisation has the potential to boost Zimbabwean economy by the year 2025 whilst concurrently complementing regional and global peace, Minister Barbara Rwodzi has said during the occasion of World Tourism Day main celebrations in Gokwe Gandavaroyi this Friday.

In a speech read on her behalf by the Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Tongai Mafidi Mnangagwa, Rwodzi claimed that through cultural exchange, avoiding stereotyping and genuine engagement; tourism reduce the causes of conflicts.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, as this year’s theme indicates, we cannot afford to ignore the role tourism plays in the promotion of regional and global peace. For years enumerable, tourism has facilitated people-to-people diplomacy, allowing individuals from different cultures to interact and understand each other's perspectives," Mnangagwa said.

"Tourism in nature promotes cultural exchange, helping forge interaction between individuals, communities and societies. This gathering is a plethora of people from different walks of lives, cultures and beliefs, but we have been brought together under one common denominator, which is tourism thereby promoting peace and tolerance amongst ourselves," Mnangagwa added.

"This day marks the hallmark of our Tourism month as we commemorate the immense contribution of tourism to the global economy and its pivotal role in promoting global peace and stability," Mnangagwa added.

"Tourism promotes cultural understanding, breaking stereotypes and misconceptions through personal experiences. It has the potential to generate income and creates jobs, the resultant effect being a reduction in poverty and inequality, primary cause of conflicts," Mnangagwa said.

"Additionally, tourism supports community development projects which lead to promoting peace and stability amongst communities. Community Based Tourism initiatives have been key in the promotion of community integration and stability," Mnangagwa remarks.

Tourism has been identified as one of the sectors that encourages regional cooperation, thereby promoting regional peace.

Since its inception, the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry has signed various memorandum of understanding with different countries including the SADC region and beyond, focusing mainly on areas of technical cooperation with regards to tourism development thereby, fostering regional cooperation to ensure peaceful trade and relations.

Additionally, Zimbabwe has hosted the first ever UN Gastronomy Tourism Forum which brought together countries from the region and beyond towards one common goal, and towards regional and global peace.

Meanwhile, the tourism industry has been clustered as part of a broader strategy towards achieving a US$ 5 billion Tourism Economy by 2025.

"The clusterisation of the tourism industry will bring a more focused approach on each cluster as a way of repositioning the tourism sector in Zimbabwe," Mnangagwa said.

"The clusters include the rural tourism, sports tourism, religious tourism, culture and heritage tourism, wildlife tourism, holidaying and recreation, medical tourism, Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events (MICE), Diplomats and Expatriates and Study tourism among others," he added.

Each cluster has its own development plan and strategic initiatives are being put in place to support growth.

The Culture and Heritage cluster as well as the religious tourism cluster augurs well with this year’s theme of Tourism and Peace.

Celebration of culture and heritage allows people to come together and appreciate one another thereby eradicating conflict amongst communities and societies.

Zimbabwe annually joins the rest of the world in celebrating World Tourism Day, on 27 September. The day was set aside by the United Nations Tourism to commemorate the critical role tourism play towards the growth of nations.

As a country, Zimbabwe declared the month of September as the Tourism Month characterised by a number of events leading to this day, 27th of September where the country had the main celebrations.

Several activities were lined-up as precursor events namely; the launch of the Tourism Month which was done on the 1st of September 2024, Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo which was held from 11 to the 14th of September, Tourism Symposium which was held on 19 September at Lupane State University, and the Sports Tourism on 21st September at Kabuyuni Primary School in Kabuyuni Constituency.

The whole world also celebrated this day in their respective countries and the Host Country this year is Georgia.

The hosting of the World Tourism Day main celebrations in Zimbabwe is done on rotational basis by Provinces and last year it was celebrated in Mashonaland East Province at Suskwe Resorts.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Zimbabwe's government: The biggest threat to its own currency

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Drugs and substance abuse - fighting the scourge together as one.

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Women are architects of peace and conflict resolution; churches

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Motorists cheat deaths; as haulage truck overturns

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe's Mutapa Fund clinches US$350m power deal

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Nengomasha, Samantha Mtukudzi's bitter divorce saga continues

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

78-year-old woman sexually abused and murdered in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

5 dead as vehicle ploughs into pedestrians in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 449 Views

Big international bank leaving Ramaphosa's South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Retired Justice Sello Nare dies

5 hrs ago | 597 Views

Zanu-PF, opposition and the road to 2028

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Rugeje survives near-fatal bizarre car accident

5 hrs ago | 701 Views

Matabeleland has the highest number of widows in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 191 Views

War veterans company in turmoil

5 hrs ago | 170 Views

Sikhala warns Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 522 Views

'Zimbabwe lagging in AI adoption'

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Young Warriors secure convincing victory in COSAFA Cup

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

CCC councillor petitioned to withdraw 'false' statements

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe pursues legal action over confiscated fire tenders in Lithuania

5 hrs ago | 65 Views

Ramaphosa praises Zimbabwe as freedom fighters' remains return

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Selmor Mtukudzi battles depression amid ongoing family feud

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Musona , Nees in comeback talks

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Harare lawyer arrested for alleged fraudulent property sale

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mafume, Chisango in nasty bust-up

5 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe expands e-passport services with new centres abroad

6 hrs ago | 68 Views

Military wedding sets Bulawayo alight

6 hrs ago | 177 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 set for scheduled maintenance

6 hrs ago | 73 Views

Lupane benefits from ZNA medical outreach

6 hrs ago | 35 Views

Fight for Gwanda mine escalates amid bribery allegations

6 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe wheat harvesting intensifies

6 hrs ago | 46 Views

Bosso fall at Mandava despite brave second-half comeback

6 hrs ago | 49 Views

Dynamos house in a mess again

6 hrs ago | 39 Views

Bulawayo twins make waves in Zimbabwe rugby scene

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

City of Bulawayo to launch CCtv surveillance in CBD

6 hrs ago | 73 Views

Clement Magwaza to launch his 15th album in November

6 hrs ago | 22 Views

Daisy wanted to shoot Oliver Mtukudzi

6 hrs ago | 498 Views

Zille warns ANC of Ramaphosa

21 hrs ago | 1963 Views

Affordable apartment options in Dubai for Zimbabwean Investors

21 hrs ago | 315 Views

Zimbabweans outraged after RBZ devalues ZiG

28 Sep 2024 at 13:27hrs | 4867 Views

Football laws reinvented to decide outcomes of Bosso matches

28 Sep 2024 at 12:33hrs | 1232 Views

Chamisa's 'bereka mwana' candidate selection method haunts CCC

28 Sep 2024 at 12:17hrs | 1727 Views

Zanu-PF chicken project official defrauds Bulawayo residents

28 Sep 2024 at 12:16hrs | 600 Views

Man steals US$900 from girlfriend

28 Sep 2024 at 12:15hrs | 1066 Views

4 die in Roy-Chiredzi road accident

28 Sep 2024 at 12:14hrs | 757 Views

ZiG collapse linked to Mnangagwa SADC chairship?

28 Sep 2024 at 12:14hrs | 2055 Views

Controversy erupts over Harare's public toilet fees

28 Sep 2024 at 12:13hrs | 1449 Views

Zimbabwe resumes war victims' compensation after 26 years

28 Sep 2024 at 12:12hrs | 289 Views

CCC to probe mayors who attended Herbert Chitepo School of ideology programme

28 Sep 2024 at 12:12hrs | 207 Views

JSC ordered to release judges' public interviews results

28 Sep 2024 at 12:11hrs | 145 Views