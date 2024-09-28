Women are architects of peace and conflict resolution; churches

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole recently in Chipinge

Newly commissioned Women's Assembly offices at the St Luke's Apostolic Ejiwel Jekenishen Church at their headquarters in Maunganidze, Chipinge recently.

Women have been commended for their role in ensuring sustainable peace and conflict resolution mechanisms amongst communities.Speaking during the official opening of St Luke's Apostolic Ejiwel Jekenishen Church Women's Assembly offices in Maunganidze (Chipinge) over the weekend, Arch-Bishop Dr Phillip Pferedzai has applauded the capacity of women to ensure peace prevails wherever and whenever they realise conflicts amongst churches and communities."Women are great unifers amongst conflicting members of our communities and churches. They have patience and commitment to engage in conflict management and resolution mechanisms," Arch-Bishop Pferedzai said."Amongst our indigenous churches, we have noted that they are peace ambassadors because of their unique skills in attending to conflict resolution. They have expertise in counseling, passing neutral judgements during internal church disputes, giving equal opportunities to all regardless of their age or economic status and giving hope to the hopeless," Arch-Bishop Pferedzai said.Meanwhile, the St Luke's Apostolic Ejiwel Jekenishen Church Women's Assembly leader, Mrs Rumbidzai Magweregwede has commended women for their commitment to ensure peace and stability amongst communities."We want to recognise the splendid duties and roles which our women invest in making sure there is peace and stability amongst our indigenous churches and communities," Magweregwede said."The property commissioned today is a clear testimony to our commitment as women to make sure that there is infrastructure meant to accommodate everyone. Reception determines whether one or existing infrastructure would promote sustainable peace or deter engagement," Magweregwede added."Our hospitality, attitude or behaviour to various members of the community would determine our capacity to ensure peace-building and peace-making remain precedence for progress," Magweregwede said.This year's annual gathering and official opening of the Women's Assembly offices saw women attending the event in their thousands.The St Luke's Apostolic Ejiwel Jekenishen Church has been spearheading various empowerment initiatives for its membership, while also complementing government programmes through farming, education, among other initiatives.