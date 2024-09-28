Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Women are architects of peace and conflict resolution; churches

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole recently in Chipinge
2 hrs ago | Views
Women have been commended for their role in ensuring sustainable peace and conflict resolution mechanisms amongst communities.

Speaking during the official opening of St Luke's Apostolic Ejiwel Jekenishen Church Women's Assembly offices in Maunganidze (Chipinge) over the weekend, Arch-Bishop Dr Phillip Pferedzai has applauded the capacity of women to ensure peace prevails wherever and whenever they realise conflicts amongst churches and communities.


Newly commissioned Women's Assembly offices at the St Luke's Apostolic Ejiwel Jekenishen Church at their headquarters in Maunganidze, Chipinge recently.

"Women are great unifers amongst conflicting members of our communities and churches. They have patience and commitment to engage in conflict management and resolution mechanisms," Arch-Bishop Pferedzai said.

"Amongst our indigenous churches, we have noted that they are peace ambassadors because of their unique skills in attending to conflict resolution. They have expertise in counseling, passing neutral judgements during internal church disputes, giving equal opportunities to all regardless of their age or economic status and giving hope to the hopeless," Arch-Bishop Pferedzai said.

Meanwhile, the St Luke's Apostolic Ejiwel Jekenishen Church Women's Assembly leader, Mrs Rumbidzai Magweregwede has commended women for their commitment to ensure peace and stability amongst communities.

"We want to recognise the splendid duties and roles which our women invest in making sure there is peace and stability amongst our indigenous churches and communities," Magweregwede said.

"The property commissioned today is a clear testimony to our commitment as women to make sure that there is infrastructure meant to accommodate everyone. Reception determines whether one or existing infrastructure would promote sustainable peace or deter engagement," Magweregwede added.

"Our hospitality, attitude or behaviour to various members of the community would determine our capacity to ensure peace-building and peace-making remain precedence for progress," Magweregwede said.

This year's annual gathering and official opening of the Women's Assembly offices saw women attending the event in their thousands.

The St Luke's Apostolic Ejiwel Jekenishen Church has been spearheading various empowerment initiatives for its membership, while also complementing government programmes through farming, education, among other initiatives.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Zimbabwe's government: The biggest threat to its own currency

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Drugs and substance abuse - fighting the scourge together as one.

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Tourism promotes Zim economy, regional and global peace

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Motorists cheat deaths; as haulage truck overturns

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe's Mutapa Fund clinches US$350m power deal

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Nengomasha, Samantha Mtukudzi's bitter divorce saga continues

3 hrs ago | 296 Views

78-year-old woman sexually abused and murdered in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

5 dead as vehicle ploughs into pedestrians in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 444 Views

Big international bank leaving Ramaphosa's South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Retired Justice Sello Nare dies

5 hrs ago | 596 Views

Zanu-PF, opposition and the road to 2028

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Rugeje survives near-fatal bizarre car accident

5 hrs ago | 691 Views

Matabeleland has the highest number of widows in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 190 Views

War veterans company in turmoil

5 hrs ago | 170 Views

Sikhala warns Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 518 Views

'Zimbabwe lagging in AI adoption'

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Young Warriors secure convincing victory in COSAFA Cup

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

CCC councillor petitioned to withdraw 'false' statements

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe pursues legal action over confiscated fire tenders in Lithuania

5 hrs ago | 65 Views

Ramaphosa praises Zimbabwe as freedom fighters' remains return

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Selmor Mtukudzi battles depression amid ongoing family feud

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Musona , Nees in comeback talks

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Harare lawyer arrested for alleged fraudulent property sale

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mafume, Chisango in nasty bust-up

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe expands e-passport services with new centres abroad

5 hrs ago | 68 Views

Military wedding sets Bulawayo alight

5 hrs ago | 177 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 set for scheduled maintenance

5 hrs ago | 73 Views

Lupane benefits from ZNA medical outreach

5 hrs ago | 34 Views

Fight for Gwanda mine escalates amid bribery allegations

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe wheat harvesting intensifies

6 hrs ago | 46 Views

Bosso fall at Mandava despite brave second-half comeback

6 hrs ago | 49 Views

Dynamos house in a mess again

6 hrs ago | 38 Views

Bulawayo twins make waves in Zimbabwe rugby scene

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

City of Bulawayo to launch CCtv surveillance in CBD

6 hrs ago | 72 Views

Clement Magwaza to launch his 15th album in November

6 hrs ago | 22 Views

Daisy wanted to shoot Oliver Mtukudzi

6 hrs ago | 498 Views

Zille warns ANC of Ramaphosa

20 hrs ago | 1960 Views

Affordable apartment options in Dubai for Zimbabwean Investors

21 hrs ago | 315 Views

Zimbabweans outraged after RBZ devalues ZiG

28 Sep 2024 at 13:27hrs | 4862 Views

Football laws reinvented to decide outcomes of Bosso matches

28 Sep 2024 at 12:33hrs | 1231 Views

Chamisa's 'bereka mwana' candidate selection method haunts CCC

28 Sep 2024 at 12:17hrs | 1725 Views

Zanu-PF chicken project official defrauds Bulawayo residents

28 Sep 2024 at 12:16hrs | 600 Views

Man steals US$900 from girlfriend

28 Sep 2024 at 12:15hrs | 1066 Views

4 die in Roy-Chiredzi road accident

28 Sep 2024 at 12:14hrs | 755 Views

ZiG collapse linked to Mnangagwa SADC chairship?

28 Sep 2024 at 12:14hrs | 2052 Views

Controversy erupts over Harare's public toilet fees

28 Sep 2024 at 12:13hrs | 1446 Views

Zimbabwe resumes war victims' compensation after 26 years

28 Sep 2024 at 12:12hrs | 289 Views

CCC to probe mayors who attended Herbert Chitepo School of ideology programme

28 Sep 2024 at 12:12hrs | 207 Views

JSC ordered to release judges' public interviews results

28 Sep 2024 at 12:11hrs | 145 Views