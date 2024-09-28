Latest News Editor's Choice


Drugs and substance abuse - fighting the scourge together as one.

by Thomas Murisa
1 hr ago | Views
A young man, seemingly dazed, emerges from an abandoned building in a rural area.

Two students follow him, heading towards a nearby school. The abandoned building might be a place for illicit activities, such as drug use.

A drug awareness event was held at Chinehasha High School on September 27th. Many people, including government officials, community leaders, and students, attended. They spoke out against drug and substance abuse, emphasizing the dangers and consequences.

Cannabis and muturiro are particularly harmful drugs. They can lead to poor academic performance, unplanned pregnancies, and a ruined future. The event aimed to educate students about these dangers and encourage them to make healthy choices.

Despite the hot weather, the event was a success. It included speeches, entertainment, and a dance competition.

Source - Thomas Murisa

