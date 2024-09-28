5 girls from one family perish in horror crash

News / National

by Staff reporter

Five girls aged between 10 and 14, all from the same family, tragically lost their lives on Saturday after being struck by a vehicle that veered off the road near Bindura, along the Harare-Mukumbura Road. The accident occurred around 4 PM, just after the Bindura Rural District Council (RDC) compound, where the girls were walking home.The driver, Washington Timburwa (51), lost control of his Nissan Primera at the 90km mark on the Harare-Mukumbura Road, resulting in the fatal accident. Three of the girls died instantly, while two others succumbed to their injuries after being admitted to Bindura Hospital. The victims suffered severe head injuries.In addition to the young girls, two others - a pedestrian and a passenger in Timburwa’s vehicle - sustained serious fractures and head injuries. They remain in critical condition at Bindura Hospital.According to reports, Timburwa failed to maintain control of his vehicle, causing it to swerve off the road, hitting the girls before overturning several times and landing on its roof, about five metres from the road. The vehicle, bearing registration number ADQ1676, was extensively damaged, but Timburwa emerged with no visible injuries. The car has since been impounded and taken to Bindura’s Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) depot for further investigation.The Bindura District Development Coordinator’s (DDC) office expressed deep sorrow over the devastating loss. Ms. Lidya Hlabati, Principal Administration Officer in the DDC's office, announced that the provincial Civil Protection Unit (CPU) had written to the Government, requesting State-assisted funerals for the victims. The CPU also visited the injured at Bindura Hospital, offering support and wishing them a speedy recovery.Timburwa is now facing culpable homicide charges. Traffic police attended the scene, and the victims’ families were immediately informed of the tragic accident.The girls who lost their lives in this incident were identified as Nokutenda Mabheka (14), Rachel Sinodia Saidi (13), Chipo Chikanda (13), Misiyose Benjamin (14), and Makanaka (age and surname not provided).The community is grappling with the heartbreaking loss of these young lives, and the tragedy has sparked discussions around road safety and the need for stricter measures on high-risk roads.