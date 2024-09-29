'Mnangagwa's milestones shake Zimbabwe's political landscape'

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's transformative economic strategies and significant achievements have caused disarray within the opposition, pushing them toward early political retirement, according to Dr. Jenfan Muswere, Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services.In an article published in The Sunday Mail, Dr. Muswere reflected on the milestones of the Second Republic, marking one year since President Mnangagwa's overwhelming re-election as Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces. He described the president's policies as game-changing, reshaping the political terrain in Zimbabwe and leaving the opposition in a state of collapse."President Mnangagwa's policy milestones sent the opposition to early political retirement," Dr. Muswere noted, adding that internal contradictions and a lack of political gravitas further contributed to the opposition's downfall. He emphasized that the collapse of what he described as a "colonially-enabled opposition" strengthened support for the removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.Dr. Muswere argued that since the August 2023 harmonized elections, the opposition has remained dormant, with little hope of revival. "A year after his re-election, the opposition remains buried in defeat, with no hopes of resurrection in the near future," he said, adding that history will remember President Mnangagwa for this political achievement.Among President Mnangagwa's lasting legacies, according to Dr. Muswere, is the growth in Zimbabwe's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), signaling an economic turnaround. Key accomplishments cited include fiscal consolidation, monetary policy restoration, foreign exchange market liberalization, governance reforms, and infrastructural development. The success of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) has also played a pivotal role, and Dr. Muswere stressed that the upcoming NDS2 will continue the country's progress toward Vision 2030 and poverty eradication.On the diplomatic front, Dr. Muswere highlighted Zimbabwe's strategic repositioning through its hosting of the 44th Ordinary SADC Heads of State and Government Summit. He noted that the summit emphasized Zimbabwe's commitment to regional integration and reaffirmed the nation's anti-colonial stance.Dr. Muswere also praised President Mnangagwa for his leadership in strengthening bilateral relations with China, as demonstrated by his recent participation in the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). The summit showcased the growing economic dividends from Zimbabwe's long-standing partnership with China, particularly in areas of economic development.As President Mnangagwa marked his 82nd birthday on September 15, Dr. Muswere lauded his selfless dedication to Zimbabwe, both during the liberation struggle and throughout his tenure as the nation's leader. The infrastructural developments rolled out by the government, including the rehabilitation of Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and major road constructions, were highlighted as further evidence of the president's developmental vision.Dr. Muswere concluded by emphasizing that President Mnangagwa's leadership continues to nudge Zimbabwe toward unprecedented levels of socio-economic development, positioning the nation for sustained growth and prosperity.