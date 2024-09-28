Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'PVO Bill to define Zimbabwe's identity'

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The recently passed Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO) Amendment Bill is set to transform the regulation of civic society in Zimbabwe, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has said. The Bill, which passed through the National Assembly last week, aims to ensure that the sector is governed in a way that reflects the nation's identity while enhancing financial accountability.

Minister Ziyambi, speaking after the Bill was read for the third time in the National Assembly, hailed the robust debate and contributions from legislators, calling the Bill "revolutionary."

"This historic moment where the PVO Bill has been passed by the National Assembly is largely revolutionary, allowing the sector to be governed in a manner that speaks to who we are as a country," said Minister Ziyambi. He thanked parliamentarians for their input and the improvements made to the Bill during discussions.

The PVO Amendment Bill is designed to strengthen oversight of private voluntary organisations, requiring stricter financial accounting and ensuring that organisations remain within their listed functions. It also seeks to prevent criminal activities under the guise of charity, including money laundering and the funding of terrorism.

The Bill aligns with international standards set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to prevent the misuse of charitable organisations for illegal activities, including using funds to sponsor terrorism or launder money through property acquisitions.

Previously, President Mnangagwa had expressed reservations about certain clauses in the Bill, leading to amendments. However, the Bill lapsed following the dissolution of Parliament ahead of the 2023 general elections. It has since been reintroduced and successfully passed by the National Assembly. The PVO Amendment Bill now awaits transmission to the Senate for further consideration.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly also passed the Administration of Estates Amendment Bill, which will now be sent to President Mnangagwa for assent after being recommitted by the Senate. The Bill aims to improve the administration of deceased estates, particularly in protecting the rights of beneficiaries such as widows, widowers, and orphans.

Minister Ziyambi highlighted key changes to the Administration of Estates Amendment Bill, including the removal of creditors' rights to appoint executors. "The Senate felt it was inappropriate for creditors to participate in the appointment of executors. The responsibility should remain with the next of kin, ensuring the fair administration of estates," he explained.

The Bill also seeks to rationalise the powers of the Master of the High Court, ensuring that estate properties cannot be disposed of without judicial oversight. The Bill will prevent the unilateral appointment or removal of executors by the Master, ensuring greater protection for vulnerable beneficiaries.

Minister Ziyambi praised both the National Assembly and the Senate for their critical engagement and commitment to improving the legislative framework, noting that these reforms would enhance justice in the handling of deceased estates.

"This law will make it easier to administer estates in a way that ensures justice for beneficiaries, and I thank the Honourable Members for their contributions in making it a robust piece of legislation," he said.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Ziyambi, #PVO, #Bill

Comments


Must Read

Govt accused of protecting rogue Khumalo Pry school head

30 mins ago | 38 Views

Involve women in community development, churches urged

1 hr ago | 18 Views

What will Zimbabwe do on the UN Security Council without a foreign policy?

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power struggle

3 hrs ago | 916 Views

Zimbabwe cop wakes up to find empty coffin splashed with blood in her yard

3 hrs ago | 574 Views

Zimbabwe businessmen face US$1.4 Million fraud charges over property scam

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

Anti-Chinese investors Maguwu releases a damning report

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

'Mnangagwa no different from Ian Smith'

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

Zimbabwe urged to emulate Kenya's GenZ digital activism

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

2 'town clerks' running Harare

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Bulawayo pegs 2025 budget at US$309m

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

ZNA legal officer's trial starts on 22 October

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Rolling power cuts cripple maternal healthcare services in Harare clinics

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Factionalism threatens Zanu-PF unity

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zimbabwe's month-on-month inflation surges to 5.8% in September

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Bulawayo police to adopt AI in crime-fighting efforts

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Swift action by Bulawayo Fire Brigade saves trucks and buildings

4 hrs ago | 485 Views

ZANU PF MP blocks sponsors

4 hrs ago | 206 Views

'Mnangagwa's milestones shake Zimbabwe's political landscape'

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

5 girls from one family perish in horror crash

4 hrs ago | 365 Views

Amsterdam activists hand out hundreds of balloons and leaflets in protest against neocolonialism

16 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwe's government: The biggest threat to its own currency

20 hrs ago | 2280 Views

Drugs and substance abuse - fighting the scourge together as one.

20 hrs ago | 148 Views

Women are architects of peace and conflict resolution; churches

20 hrs ago | 166 Views

Tourism promotes Zim economy, regional and global peace

20 hrs ago | 132 Views

Motorists cheat deaths; as haulage truck overturns

21 hrs ago | 699 Views

Zimbabwe's Mutapa Fund clinches US$350m power deal

21 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Nengomasha, Samantha Mtukudzi's bitter divorce saga continues

21 hrs ago | 1405 Views

78-year-old woman sexually abused and murdered in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 702 Views

5 dead as vehicle ploughs into pedestrians in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 893 Views

Big international bank leaving Ramaphosa's South Africa

22 hrs ago | 19905 Views

Retired Justice Sello Nare dies

23 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Zanu-PF, opposition and the road to 2028

24 hrs ago | 165 Views

Rugeje survives near-fatal bizarre car accident

24 hrs ago | 1892 Views

Matabeleland has the highest number of widows in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 364 Views

War veterans company in turmoil

24 hrs ago | 347 Views

Sikhala warns Mnangagwa

24 hrs ago | 1681 Views

'Zimbabwe lagging in AI adoption'

24 hrs ago | 84 Views

Young Warriors secure convincing victory in COSAFA Cup

24 hrs ago | 130 Views

CCC councillor petitioned to withdraw 'false' statements

24 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe pursues legal action over confiscated fire tenders in Lithuania

24 hrs ago | 129 Views

Ramaphosa praises Zimbabwe as freedom fighters' remains return

24 hrs ago | 192 Views

Selmor Mtukudzi battles depression amid ongoing family feud

24 hrs ago | 286 Views

Musona , Nees in comeback talks

24 hrs ago | 196 Views

Harare lawyer arrested for alleged fraudulent property sale

24 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mafume, Chisango in nasty bust-up

24 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimbabwe expands e-passport services with new centres abroad

24 hrs ago | 138 Views

Military wedding sets Bulawayo alight

24 hrs ago | 455 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 set for scheduled maintenance

24 hrs ago | 178 Views