'PVO Bill to define Zimbabwe's identity'

News / National

by Staff reporter

The recently passed Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO) Amendment Bill is set to transform the regulation of civic society in Zimbabwe, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has said. The Bill, which passed through the National Assembly last week, aims to ensure that the sector is governed in a way that reflects the nation's identity while enhancing financial accountability.Minister Ziyambi, speaking after the Bill was read for the third time in the National Assembly, hailed the robust debate and contributions from legislators, calling the Bill "revolutionary.""This historic moment where the PVO Bill has been passed by the National Assembly is largely revolutionary, allowing the sector to be governed in a manner that speaks to who we are as a country," said Minister Ziyambi. He thanked parliamentarians for their input and the improvements made to the Bill during discussions.The PVO Amendment Bill is designed to strengthen oversight of private voluntary organisations, requiring stricter financial accounting and ensuring that organisations remain within their listed functions. It also seeks to prevent criminal activities under the guise of charity, including money laundering and the funding of terrorism.The Bill aligns with international standards set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to prevent the misuse of charitable organisations for illegal activities, including using funds to sponsor terrorism or launder money through property acquisitions.Previously, President Mnangagwa had expressed reservations about certain clauses in the Bill, leading to amendments. However, the Bill lapsed following the dissolution of Parliament ahead of the 2023 general elections. It has since been reintroduced and successfully passed by the National Assembly. The PVO Amendment Bill now awaits transmission to the Senate for further consideration.Meanwhile, the National Assembly also passed the Administration of Estates Amendment Bill, which will now be sent to President Mnangagwa for assent after being recommitted by the Senate. The Bill aims to improve the administration of deceased estates, particularly in protecting the rights of beneficiaries such as widows, widowers, and orphans.Minister Ziyambi highlighted key changes to the Administration of Estates Amendment Bill, including the removal of creditors' rights to appoint executors. "The Senate felt it was inappropriate for creditors to participate in the appointment of executors. The responsibility should remain with the next of kin, ensuring the fair administration of estates," he explained.The Bill also seeks to rationalise the powers of the Master of the High Court, ensuring that estate properties cannot be disposed of without judicial oversight. The Bill will prevent the unilateral appointment or removal of executors by the Master, ensuring greater protection for vulnerable beneficiaries.Minister Ziyambi praised both the National Assembly and the Senate for their critical engagement and commitment to improving the legislative framework, noting that these reforms would enhance justice in the handling of deceased estates."This law will make it easier to administer estates in a way that ensures justice for beneficiaries, and I thank the Honourable Members for their contributions in making it a robust piece of legislation," he said.