ZANU PF MP blocks sponsors

News / National

by Paul Ndou

Controversial Buhera South Member of Parliament Ngonidzane Mudekunye is being accused of blocking business people who wanted to sponsor schools through sports.

Mudekunye went ballistic accusing the donors of politicking.He told Buhera District Schools Inspector to stop all games since he did not trust the sponsors.The Schools Inspector refused to comment for fear of victimization.Sources familiar with the case said Mudekunye felt the sponsors would prove that he is not remembering schools through donations hence he stopped the event."The MP isn't doing much in schools so he felt those who wanted to sponsor the event would get recognition political though the sponsors are business people" the source said."It is also astonishing to note that ZANU PF provincial leadership had agreed that the games be played but he threatened schools leadership and the games were cancelled."However, Mudekunye dismissed the allegations saying there are lies being peddled by his political enemies."You are being fed with lies, there is nothing like that," Mudekunye said.