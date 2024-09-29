Bulawayo police to adopt AI in crime-fighting efforts

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Bulawayo are set to incorporate cutting-edge technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), to combat crime, marking a significant step toward modernizing law enforcement in the city. Bulawayo province police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, announced that the use of AI, predictive policing, social media forensics, and facial recognition will fundamentally transform how criminal activities are tackled in the digital era.Inspector Ncube emphasized that the integration of advanced technology would enhance both preventative and responsive measures, allowing law enforcement agencies to better anticipate, understand, and respond to emerging threats. "This fusion of hard and soft technologies will fortify our efforts in fighting crime," he said.In line with these developments, the police will also launch the Police Church Partnership (PCPB) on October 1, an initiative aimed at increasing community involvement and fostering collaboration to enhance safety and security across Bulawayo. Inspector Ncube invited the public to the launch at the Large City Hall, stating, "We are cordially inviting you to the launch of the Police Church Partnership (PCPB) at 1000 hours."One of the key components of the PCPB initiative is the deployment of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras across the Central Business District. The CCTV cameras are expected to bolster security by monitoring public and private properties and improving traffic management at intersections controlled by traffic lights.The launch event will feature a parade showcasing various police units, including mounted police, canine units, and drum majorettes. The parade will start at Drill Hall and end at the Large City Hall, where community members are encouraged to engage with law enforcement officers and participate in the day's activities.Additionally, the event will include exhibitions by private companies, as well as a display from the Minerals and Fauna Unit of the Zesa security division. These exhibitions will underscore Bulawayo's commitment to embracing technological advancements in the fight against crime.Inspector Ncube stressed the importance of collective efforts in maintaining public safety, highlighting the collaboration between law enforcement, community organizations, and private sector entities. "Together, through partnership and innovation, we can build a safer future for our community," he said.He urged residents to attend the PCPB launch and actively support ongoing efforts to create a secure and harmonious environment for all.