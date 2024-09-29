Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo pegs 2025 budget at US$309m

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has unveiled a proposed budget of US$309 million for 2025, marking a 17% increase from the US$264 million budget for 2024. The proposal, presented by the Finance and Development Committee chairperson Mpumelelo Moyo, emphasizes the city's theme of "Consolidating Economic Transformation," aligning with its strategy of "Renewal, Stabilisation, and Growth."

The 2025 budget allocates US$227 million, or 74% of the total, for revenue, while the capital budget stands at US$82 million, constituting 26%. Notably, this capital allocation reflects a decrease from the US$96 million budgeted for 2024, which accounted for 36% of the total budget.

During the budget presentation on Friday, Moyo highlighted that this year, the council engaged in extensive public consultations, conducting 41 meetings that attracted 2,320 participants, a significant increase compared to last year, which was subdued due to elections. The consultations ran from September 13 to 26, offering residents the opportunity to contribute their views on budget priorities.

One of the critical issues addressed in the proposed budget is the worsening water shortage crisis in the city. To tackle this, the BCC plans to suspend free water services, with provisions to identify and subsidize disadvantaged residents. Moyo explained that the continuous low rainfall and diminishing water levels at supply dams necessitated this difficult decision.

"In light of the current water rationing and shortages, it is no longer feasible to offer free water," Moyo stated, adding that a new water levy of US$1 for domestic properties and US$10 for non-domestic properties will be introduced to fund the rehabilitation of water infrastructure.

Despite some resistance, Moyo reported that 62% of attendees voted against the removal of free water, while 62.5% supported the roads levy, and 65% favored the water levy. The proposed budget aims to address the pressing needs for water infrastructure while ensuring essential services continue to operate.

In terms of expenditure, Moyo detailed that salaries will account for US$108.78 million (35%), general expenses will reach US$70.15 million (23%), repairs will take up US$10.16 million (3%), and maintenance costs will amount to US$37.92 million (12%). The total planned expenditure is projected at US$308.69 million.

To finance the capital projects, Moyo indicated that funds would be sourced through external borrowing, revenue contributions, Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) funding, and devolution funds. The council is anticipating a recurrent grant of ZWG28 million and a capital grant of ZWG130 million based on previous allocations.

Moyo expressed concern over rising inflation rates in Bulawayo, noting that the annual inflation rate stood at 108.54% in August 2024, surpassing the national rate of 106.65%. Similar trends were observed in Zimbabwean dollar (ZWG) inflation, with Bulawayo's rate at 101.4% compared to national figures.

In reviewing the 2024 budget, Moyo noted that it was created amidst significant exchange rate volatility, with the rate soaring from Z$6,715 at the time of approval to Z$24,261 by April 2024. This economic instability has necessitated ongoing adjustments to the city's financial strategies.

As the BCC prepares for the upcoming fiscal year, officials are urging residents to remain engaged in budget discussions to ensure the city can effectively address its pressing challenges, particularly in water management and infrastructure development.


Source - newsday
More on: #Bulawayo, #Budget, #Water

Comments


Must Read

Govt accused of protecting rogue Khumalo Pry school head

40 mins ago | 67 Views

Involve women in community development, churches urged

1 hr ago | 20 Views

What will Zimbabwe do on the UN Security Council without a foreign policy?

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power struggle

3 hrs ago | 981 Views

Zimbabwe cop wakes up to find empty coffin splashed with blood in her yard

3 hrs ago | 598 Views

Zimbabwe businessmen face US$1.4 Million fraud charges over property scam

3 hrs ago | 313 Views

Anti-Chinese investors Maguwu releases a damning report

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

'Mnangagwa no different from Ian Smith'

3 hrs ago | 331 Views

Zimbabwe urged to emulate Kenya's GenZ digital activism

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

2 'town clerks' running Harare

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

ZNA legal officer's trial starts on 22 October

4 hrs ago | 194 Views

Rolling power cuts cripple maternal healthcare services in Harare clinics

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Factionalism threatens Zanu-PF unity

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Zimbabwe's month-on-month inflation surges to 5.8% in September

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

Bulawayo police to adopt AI in crime-fighting efforts

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

Swift action by Bulawayo Fire Brigade saves trucks and buildings

4 hrs ago | 489 Views

ZANU PF MP blocks sponsors

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

'PVO Bill to define Zimbabwe's identity'

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

'Mnangagwa's milestones shake Zimbabwe's political landscape'

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

5 girls from one family perish in horror crash

4 hrs ago | 373 Views

Amsterdam activists hand out hundreds of balloons and leaflets in protest against neocolonialism

16 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwe's government: The biggest threat to its own currency

20 hrs ago | 2324 Views

Drugs and substance abuse - fighting the scourge together as one.

20 hrs ago | 148 Views

Women are architects of peace and conflict resolution; churches

20 hrs ago | 168 Views

Tourism promotes Zim economy, regional and global peace

20 hrs ago | 132 Views

Motorists cheat deaths; as haulage truck overturns

21 hrs ago | 702 Views

Zimbabwe's Mutapa Fund clinches US$350m power deal

21 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Nengomasha, Samantha Mtukudzi's bitter divorce saga continues

21 hrs ago | 1414 Views

78-year-old woman sexually abused and murdered in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 704 Views

5 dead as vehicle ploughs into pedestrians in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 893 Views

Big international bank leaving Ramaphosa's South Africa

22 hrs ago | 20110 Views

Retired Justice Sello Nare dies

23 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Zanu-PF, opposition and the road to 2028

24 hrs ago | 165 Views

Rugeje survives near-fatal bizarre car accident

24 hrs ago | 1902 Views

Matabeleland has the highest number of widows in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 366 Views

War veterans company in turmoil

24 hrs ago | 348 Views

Sikhala warns Mnangagwa

24 hrs ago | 1695 Views

'Zimbabwe lagging in AI adoption'

24 hrs ago | 84 Views

Young Warriors secure convincing victory in COSAFA Cup

24 hrs ago | 130 Views

CCC councillor petitioned to withdraw 'false' statements

24 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe pursues legal action over confiscated fire tenders in Lithuania

24 hrs ago | 130 Views

Ramaphosa praises Zimbabwe as freedom fighters' remains return

24 hrs ago | 193 Views

Selmor Mtukudzi battles depression amid ongoing family feud

24 hrs ago | 286 Views

Musona , Nees in comeback talks

24 hrs ago | 196 Views

Harare lawyer arrested for alleged fraudulent property sale

24 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mafume, Chisango in nasty bust-up

24 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe expands e-passport services with new centres abroad

24 hrs ago | 139 Views

Military wedding sets Bulawayo alight

24 hrs ago | 457 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 set for scheduled maintenance

29 Sep 2024 at 11:17hrs | 180 Views