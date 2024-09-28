2 'town clerks' running Harare

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare City Council (HCC) is embroiled in a new scandal following revelations that it has been operating with two town clerks for nearly a year. This shocking development was reported by NewsDay, raising serious questions about the governance and management practices within the council.Town clerk Hosiah Chisango and human capital director Mathew Marara allegedly entered into an "unholy pact" to award themselves lucrative Grade One contracts, which have come under scrutiny for their legality. Reports indicate that Chisango's contract, initially signed for four years, expired in 2023 and was not renewed. According to the Local Government and Public Works Ministry's circular number 86 of 2018, heads of local authorities are allowed to serve a four-year term with the option for one renewal based on satisfactory performance.Sources within the Town House have claimed that Chisango has been operating under what they describe as a "fake contract," raising questions about the legality of his continued role. The presence of two individuals holding Grade One positions—Chisango and Marara—has led to confusion, as Marara, holding a Grade One B position, is said to perform similar responsibilities as Chisango."It is not possible to have two Grade One positions in an organization, and Marara has automatically become a parallel town clerk," the sources stated. "They appointed themselves to these positions as part of an unholy pact between the two close allies."Concerns have been raised about Marara's appointment to the Grade One B position, which reportedly did not undergo the required interview process nor receive approval from the Local Government Board. Additionally, both officials have received Toyota Land Cruiser 300 series vehicles as part of their contracts, further fueling suspicions of impropriety.This controversial arrangement is believed to have taken place around the time when former mayor Jacob Mafume was ousted, and sources indicate that the sudden appointments surprised him upon his return to office. Mafume has since reached out to human resources committee chairperson George Mujajati, urging a review of the contracts held by Chisango and Marara."I have asked George Mujajati and his committee to obtain contracts from the two and verify their propriety," Mafume stated. "If there are anomalies, swift action will be taken."Mujajati confirmed the existence of the dual clerk situation but distanced himself from its initiation, claiming the appointments were made during a job evaluation exercise prior to his appointment as human resources chairperson in January. "I am aware of the matter and have approached the Local Government Board for advice," he said.Efforts to reach Marara for comment were unsuccessful, as he declined to respond. Meanwhile, Chisango is facing legal troubles of his own, having been granted bail by the High Court after spending nearly two months in remand prison on tender fraud charges. His presence at Town House has reportedly created a toxic environment, particularly when coupled with Marara's involvement.In a further twist, a commission of inquiry investigating HCC's operations from 2017 to the present has raised questions regarding a US$329,000 compensation payment made to Marara. This payment was awarded for the period he was on suspension over corruption allegations related to residential stands. Marara's suspension, which began in 2020, also involved other senior HCC officials, including Edgar Dzehonye and Tonderai Mukora.As the Harare City Council grapples with these controversies, the need for transparency and accountability in local governance has never been more urgent. The council's ability to address these issues will be critical in restoring public confidence in its leadership and operations.