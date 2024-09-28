Zimbabwe urged to emulate Kenya's GenZ digital activism

News / National

Zimbabwean youths are being encouraged to take inspiration from their Kenyan counterparts, who effectively leveraged digital media to mobilize for socio-economic change in their country. The call for action comes in light of recent protests in Kenya, where young people demanded President William Ruto address the Finance Bill that proposed significant tax increases.In June, mass protests erupted in Kenya, initially focused on the proposed tax hikes but quickly evolving into broader demands for government accountability and anti-corruption measures. The movement gained momentum through digital conversations among Generation Z, ultimately leading to the dismissal of several Cabinet ministers.At the recent Open Data Summit in Harare, organized by Magamba in partnership with Charm, Kenyan satirist Justine Wanda highlighted the power of digital platforms in amplifying marginalized voices. "Community, language, value systems, and whatever strength you have - whether it's music or any artistic value - can be used to enrich conversations. You never know what could happen," Wanda said.He emphasized that Kenyan youths united to change crucial national discussions and momentarily forced the president to confront their concerns. "We were able to change how we look at information, where it's coming from, and who benefits. Our land, food, and healthcare are under threat, and those issues affect people daily," he added.While Zimbabwe enjoys internet penetration in urban areas, the government has been criticized for suppressing dissenting voices. Law enforcement agencies have recently cracked down on pro-democracy activists, arresting several under suspicions of plotting protests. Critics argue this reflects a shrinking democratic space in Zimbabwe, where freedom of expression is increasingly threatened.Wanda's insights resonate with the challenges faced by Zimbabwean youths, urging them to utilize digital media as a tool for advocacy and social change. By fostering dialogue and collective action through online platforms, young people in Zimbabwe can begin to address pressing socio-economic issues and demand accountability from their leaders, much like their peers in Kenya.