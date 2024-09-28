Latest News Editor's Choice


Anti-Chinese investors Maguwu releases a damning report

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The relationship between Chinese-owned extractive companies and local communities in Zimbabwe has deteriorated, marked by growing mistrust, suspicion, and a series of reported abuses. A recent report by the Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG), titled "Investments or Plunder: An Assessment of the Impacts of Chinese Investments in Zimbabwe's Extractive Sector," sheds light on the troubling dynamics surrounding these investments, revealing severe consequences for local populations.

Launched last Friday in Harare, the report presents compelling evidence of the disregard Chinese investors have shown for the cultural sensitivities of host communities. It outlines shocking accounts of environmental degradation, health hazards, violations of labor rights, and instances of sexual abuse, particularly affecting women working in homes associated with Chinese companies.

According to the report, which assessed the environmental, social, cultural, and economic impacts of Chinese investments, local communities have consistently raised alarms over the destructive practices employed by these companies. Farai Maguwu, the director of CNRG, noted the incessant distress calls received from mining communities where Chinese operations are prevalent.

"Every day, we are receiving distress calls from different mining communities where Chinese are blasting mountains," Maguwu stated. "Our goal is to defend the communities affected by the extractive industry, and the current model being pursued by our friends from the East is not pleasing."

Despite China being Zimbabwe's largest trading partner and controlling approximately 90% of the country's mining sector, the report highlights an alarming trend of exploitation. Maguwu criticized the lack of value addition to the country's vast mineral resources, which include over 4,000 gold deposits, platinum, chrome, lithium, coal, and diamonds. He pointed out that minerals are being exported to China for processing, leaving local communities impoverished.

The report also raised concerns over the impact of pollution on local water sources, with many communities reporting contamination from harmful chemicals like mercury. Maguwu emphasized that this issue is not merely the concern of CNRG but of all Zimbabweans, as communities see their natural resources exploited with little regard for their well-being.

Tracy Mafa, a contributor to the report, highlighted systemic issues in the licensing of Chinese companies, revealing that shoddy registration processes have resulted in the deportation of many workers. She noted that local leaders, including chiefs and politicians, are often bribed to facilitate these operations, undermining the communities' interests.

"The licensing of Chinese companies was shoddy without proper registration, resulting in hundreds of the Chinese having been deported," Mafa explained. She also pointed out that some villages have been displaced without compensation, leading to increased poverty among the local population.

The report documented the dire working conditions faced by Zimbabweans employed by Chinese firms, with many earning less than US$250 per month under abusive circumstances. Workers are subjected to short contracts with no benefits, while incidents of violence, such as a shooting in Shurugwi, have raised alarms about safety in the workplace.

Local residents, such as Julia Nyakapoto from Mutoko, expressed frustration over unfulfilled promises made by Chinese companies. "People in my community will die of respiratory problems; roads are not maintained, and there is no respect for workers. We are now poorer than we were before these companies came to our area," Nyakapoto lamented.

Pastor Makawa from Shurugwi echoed similar sentiments, stating, "The Chinese came to war with Zimbabweans. Shurugwi might become a desert within six months. We do not want Chinese in Shurugwi anymore."

Tashinga Zamba from ZIMCODD emphasized the need for a regulatory framework to attract responsible foreign investment. "We are attracting the wrong investors. There should be a legal framework to decide for us in any sector in terms of regulation," he said.

The report raises serious concerns about governance, alleging that Chinese firms exploit the weaknesses of African governments and foster corruption. As the local population continues to face the negative consequences of these investments, calls for accountability and better regulations are growing louder.

In response to these issues, Parliament has recently announced that the much-anticipated Mines and Mining Development Bill (H.B.5, 2024) has been transmitted for production and gazetting, indicating a potential shift towards improved oversight of the mining sector.

Source - newzimbabwe

