Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe businessmen face US$1.4 Million fraud charges over property scam

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Two prominent businessmen from Harare, Satishbhai Patel, 60, director of Honda Centre, and Ebrahim Mahomad, 57, director of Union Hardware, have been arrested and charged with fraud amounting to US$1.4 million. They appeared in court last week, facing accusations of contravening Section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.

The complainant in the case, Meadow Sweet Investments (Private) Limited, represented by Nyasha Emmanuel Watyoka, alleges that the duo conspired to sell a partially developed property located at stand number 3081 in Salisbury township, Harare, without proper authorization.

The State's case outlines that Meadow Sweet Investments purchased the land, which had been developed to a double-storey level, in 2002 from John Dimitriou Mallis and Myrsina Myrtoula Dimitriou. The deed of transfer was registered in the name of Meadow Sweet Investments (Pvt) Ltd. Following the acquisition, the complainant intended to renovate the structure into an office complex; however, in 2004, all the directors left Zimbabwe, resulting in no progress on the property.

In 2011, with the property lying idle, Patel and Mahomad allegedly devised a scheme to defraud Meadow Sweet Investments. The pair purportedly drafted a special resolution claiming that Patel was a director of the complainant's company, which empowered him to sell the property on its behalf.

It is further alleged that they created a power of attorney, granting authority to fugitive Cuthbert Chengeta to transfer the property to the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA). The accused eventually sold the property to ZERA under these fraudulent pretenses.

In 2023, one of the directors of Meadow Sweet Investments, Dr. Muchazoreka Richardson Nyamugama, returned to Zimbabwe intending to develop the property. To his shock, he discovered that the site had been renovated and was already in use by ZERA. Upon further inquiry, Dr. Nyamugama found that the property had been transferred into ZERA’s name through the power of attorney signed by Patel.

The State asserts that Meadow Sweet Investments never authorized the sale and that Patel was never a director of the company as claimed. Additionally, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) indicated that the capital gains tax certificate presented to the Registrar of Deeds during the transfer process was not authentic and was not recorded in their systems.

Prosecutors allege that Patel and Mahomad had no legal right to conduct the sale, resulting in a loss of US$1.4 million for the complainant, with no recovery of the funds reported so far.

The case highlights significant issues of corporate governance and fraud within Zimbabwe’s business environment, drawing attention to the need for stricter regulations and oversight in property transactions. As the legal proceedings unfold, it remains to be seen how the accused will respond to these serious allegations.

Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Fraud, #Property, #Deals

Comments


Must Read

Govt accused of protecting rogue Khumalo Pry school head

25 mins ago | 16 Views

Involve women in community development, churches urged

59 mins ago | 16 Views

What will Zimbabwe do on the UN Security Council without a foreign policy?

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power struggle

3 hrs ago | 888 Views

Zimbabwe cop wakes up to find empty coffin splashed with blood in her yard

3 hrs ago | 558 Views

Anti-Chinese investors Maguwu releases a damning report

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

'Mnangagwa no different from Ian Smith'

3 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zimbabwe urged to emulate Kenya's GenZ digital activism

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

2 'town clerks' running Harare

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Bulawayo pegs 2025 budget at US$309m

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

ZNA legal officer's trial starts on 22 October

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Rolling power cuts cripple maternal healthcare services in Harare clinics

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Factionalism threatens Zanu-PF unity

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwe's month-on-month inflation surges to 5.8% in September

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Bulawayo police to adopt AI in crime-fighting efforts

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Swift action by Bulawayo Fire Brigade saves trucks and buildings

4 hrs ago | 479 Views

ZANU PF MP blocks sponsors

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

'PVO Bill to define Zimbabwe's identity'

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

'Mnangagwa's milestones shake Zimbabwe's political landscape'

4 hrs ago | 217 Views

5 girls from one family perish in horror crash

4 hrs ago | 361 Views

Amsterdam activists hand out hundreds of balloons and leaflets in protest against neocolonialism

16 hrs ago | 343 Views

Zimbabwe's government: The biggest threat to its own currency

20 hrs ago | 2267 Views

Drugs and substance abuse - fighting the scourge together as one.

20 hrs ago | 148 Views

Women are architects of peace and conflict resolution; churches

20 hrs ago | 165 Views

Tourism promotes Zim economy, regional and global peace

20 hrs ago | 132 Views

Motorists cheat deaths; as haulage truck overturns

20 hrs ago | 694 Views

Zimbabwe's Mutapa Fund clinches US$350m power deal

21 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Nengomasha, Samantha Mtukudzi's bitter divorce saga continues

21 hrs ago | 1403 Views

78-year-old woman sexually abused and murdered in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 700 Views

5 dead as vehicle ploughs into pedestrians in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 891 Views

Big international bank leaving Ramaphosa's South Africa

22 hrs ago | 19811 Views

Retired Justice Sello Nare dies

23 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Zanu-PF, opposition and the road to 2028

24 hrs ago | 165 Views

Rugeje survives near-fatal bizarre car accident

24 hrs ago | 1887 Views

Matabeleland has the highest number of widows in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 364 Views

War veterans company in turmoil

24 hrs ago | 347 Views

Sikhala warns Mnangagwa

24 hrs ago | 1675 Views

'Zimbabwe lagging in AI adoption'

24 hrs ago | 84 Views

Young Warriors secure convincing victory in COSAFA Cup

24 hrs ago | 130 Views

CCC councillor petitioned to withdraw 'false' statements

24 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwe pursues legal action over confiscated fire tenders in Lithuania

24 hrs ago | 127 Views

Ramaphosa praises Zimbabwe as freedom fighters' remains return

24 hrs ago | 192 Views

Selmor Mtukudzi battles depression amid ongoing family feud

24 hrs ago | 285 Views

Musona , Nees in comeback talks

24 hrs ago | 195 Views

Harare lawyer arrested for alleged fraudulent property sale

24 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mafume, Chisango in nasty bust-up

24 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimbabwe expands e-passport services with new centres abroad

24 hrs ago | 138 Views

Military wedding sets Bulawayo alight

24 hrs ago | 451 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 set for scheduled maintenance

24 hrs ago | 177 Views