Zimbabwe cop wakes up to find empty coffin splashed with blood in her yard

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Harare traffic enforcement female police officer and her family got a big shock when they woke up on Sunday morning to find an empty coffin dumped inside their yard with blood splashed in it.

Police in Hatfield confirmed the mysterious incident in a memo addressed to the Officer Commanding Chitungwiza Police District.

Eronia Payesa, aged 42, a Constable at Harare CBD Traffic, resides in New Msasa suburb where the incident happened and later reported to police in Hatfield by her husband Dumisani Mahahani.

According to police, the family retired to bed on Saturday night with Tinashe Mahahani, 10, a son to the couple, having been the last to enter the yard at 6.30PM upon his return from school. He did not lock the gate, police said.

"The complainant and his family retired to bed leaving everything intact," police said, adding that the bizarre gift was discovered by a Lauren Simango, 34, who had woken up earlier than the rest intending to clean the yard.

The coffin, according to police, measured 160cm x 57cm, and was dumped at the gate but inside the yard.

Police added, "The coffin was opened and discovered that there were some blood splashed inside the coffin."

The scene was also attended by detectives from the specialist CID Forensic Unit.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Coffin, #Cop, #Yard

