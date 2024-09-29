Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power struggle

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The recent helicopter crash at Masvingo Airport, which occurred as a presidential chopper was set to fetch President Emmerson Mnangagwa back to Harare, has ignited serious clashes and heightened mutual suspicions between Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, according to official sources. The incident has not only fueled political infighting but has also become a focal point in government and ruling Zanu-PF meetings.

Following the crash, insiders reveal that tensions have escalated significantly, with Mnangagwa suspecting Chiwenga's involvement. Although Chiwenga was in Bulawayo for separate engagements at the time of the incident, Mnangagwa reportedly believes he should have been present at the President's birthday celebrations at Great Zimbabwe Monuments in Masvingo. The birthday event coincided with the launch of Munhumutapa Day, a symbolic occasion for Mnangagwa, who is seeking to extend his rule to 2030, beyond his constitutional limit of 2028.

"The issue of the helicopter crash has played out big in government and ruling party meetings after the incident, fueling mutual suspicions and tensions between them," one insider stated. Mnangagwa's frustration is evident as he questions Chiwenga's absence from his birthday celebrations, pointing out that the Vice President has attended events uninvited in the past.

Chiwenga, on his part, claims he was not invited, creating a rift that is further complicated by their differing views on the significance of Great Zimbabwe. The Vice President reportedly believes that celebrating birthdays at such a sacred site is inappropriate, highlighting the intertwining of spirituality and politics among Zimbabwe's leaders. "For them, religion and politics have always been intertwined and trade together," the source added.

The power struggle between the two leaders has intensified to the point where they reportedly refuse to fly together in a helicopter. Additionally, senior military commanders who typically align with Chiwenga have also shown their support by attending his events instead of Mnangagwa's birthday celebration, indicating a possible shift in loyalty within the military ranks.

The Great Zimbabwe venue, revered for its historical and spiritual significance, has further exacerbated the situation. Zanu-PF politicians often seek to leverage religious institutions for political gain, making the perceived desecration of such sacred spaces a serious concern for Chiwenga.

Given a series of alarming incidents, including the 2018 Bulawayo bombing, a 2021 helicopter crash in Sandringham, and a bomb scare in Victoria Falls, Mnangagwa's sense of paranoia appears to have deepened. This climate of fear reportedly contributed to his decision not to attend the recent United Nations General Assembly in New York.

As tensions mount within Zimbabwe's political landscape, the fallout from the Masvingo helicopter incident continues to loom large, leaving observers questioning the stability of Mnangagwa's administration and the future of Zanu-PF.

Source - online

