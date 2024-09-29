'Zimbabweans bear brunt of instability'

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A significant majority of Zimbabweans, six out of ten, believe that elections, political violence, and intimidation are the greatest threats to peace in the country, according to a new report by ZimRights. The report highlights how elections have left deep scars among citizens, with concerns about security, safety, and fairness continuing to plague Zimbabwe's political landscape.

The ruling Zanu-PF party has long faced accusations of using intimidation tactics to sway elections in its favor, charges it consistently denies. Nonetheless, the 2023-24 State of Peace report by ZimRights underscores the persistence of these perceptions among Zimbabweans.

"There were striking similarities between the threats to peace identified in 2022 and those in 2023, with drought and health-related challenges further exacerbating these issues, worsening living conditions for many citizens," the report noted.

The survey conducted across the country found that 60% of Zimbabweans view elections, political violence, and intimidation as the biggest threats to peace, while 35% pointed to social and economic challenges, including corruption. A smaller percentage highlighted the lack of social services and rising crime as factors that threaten peace.

The sense of insecurity among citizens is stark. According to the survey, 80% of respondents reported feeling either "unsafe and insecure" or "very unsafe and unsettled." Only 17% of respondents indicated they felt "safe and at peace" or "very safe," revealing widespread anxiety across the population.

The report also showed that 65.52% of respondents said they do not feel safe from physical harm or violence in their daily lives. Similarly, 68.82% said they feel economically insecure, and 70.97% expressed concerns about the safety of their land and property.

A staggering 77.42% of citizens expressed distrust in the government's ability to protect them from harm, with only 6.99% stating they had trust in the authorities. Furthermore, 89.19% believed that people in their community are not treated equally and do not receive equal protection under the law.

"These damning statistics paint a stark picture, revealing that many Zimbabweans remain trapped in a state of perpetual insecurity," ZimRights stated in the report.

The report also underscored how this environment of fear and insecurity significantly undermines citizens' ability to exercise fundamental rights, such as the right to vote. ZimRights argued that this insecurity is deliberately perpetuated by the country's ruling elite to manipulate the populace and undermine free political choices.

"No meaningful security sector reforms were implemented to end partisan policing and the selective application of the law. This saw continued judicial harassment of political opposition members, activists, and citizens," the report added, questioning the independence and impartiality of the judiciary and its ability to provide equal protection under the law.

The State of Peace report serves as a sobering reminder of the enduring challenges Zimbabwe faces, particularly as the nation grapples with its political and economic future.

Source - newsday

