Fake doctor spotted at Mpilo Hospital days after release on bail

by Staff reporter

Taurai Prosper Vanhuvaone, the 29-year-old alleged fake doctor, was reportedly seen at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo on Monday, just days after being released on bail following his arrest for extorting money from patients seeking medical attention.Vanhuvaone, who was arrested two weeks ago for posing as a medical professional and demanding money from vulnerable patients at the hospital, had been granted bail by a Bulawayo magistrate. He was released on a US$100 bail a week ago, with conditions that he should not interfere with ongoing investigations or intimidate State witnesses.Despite these conditions, Vanhuvaone's presence at Mpilo Central Hospital has raised alarms among hospital staff and law enforcement authorities.According to Mpilo Central Hospital's chief medical officer, Dr. Narcisius Dzvanga, Vanhuvaone was spotted at the institution, sparking fresh concerns about his activities."We are aware that Vanhuvaone was arrested and had strict bail conditions, but his return to Mpilo Hospital is alarming," said Dr. Dzvanga."We are working with the authorities to ensure the safety and security of our patients."Details surrounding his latest arrest remain unclear, as police have not yet provided official information about the incident. Vanhuvaone's initial arrest had sent shockwaves through the hospital, with many questioning how he managed to operate undetected.Authorities are expected to provide further details on the case as investigations continue.