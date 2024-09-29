Pumula South Endures Five Months of Water Shortage

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Residents of Pumula South in Bulawayo are facing a critical situation due to a water shortage that has stretched on for five months, beginning in March 2024. This lack of water in the high-density suburb significantly impacts the lives and health of residents.Ward 27 Councillor Lizzy Sibanda confirmed the dire situation, stating, "The water situation in Pumula South has become terrible. Nearly half the township, from the Methodist Church to Premier High School and the clinic, hasn't received adequate water in five months. It's become a major struggle."Councillor Sibanda acknowledges efforts to alleviate the problem but highlights the limitations: "I request water tanks daily, and they are delivered, but there are too many collection points. Not everyone receives water. By the time the last house gets water, the first ones are already empty."She further reports that the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has promised to address the issue this week by restoring water supply to homes and implementing a new water supply line along Nkemba Road.