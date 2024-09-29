Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teen acquitted of rape charges despite evidence of sexual assault

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
A 19-year-old man, Coghlianmore Blessed Sibanda, has been acquitted by the Hwange Regional Court of charges related to the rape, impregnation, and infection of a 13-year-old girl.

The court heard that on April 22, 2024, Sibanda offered the girl and her younger sister accommodation after finding them at a football pitch. They went to a shop where Sibanda worked, and he led the complainant to a private room.

Sibanda allegedly forced himself on the girl, despite her resistance. The incident came to light when the girl fell ill and her mother reported the matter to the police.

While the evidence suggests that a sexual assault occurred, the court may have struggled to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that it was rape. The specific reasons for the acquittal are not provided in the current information.

It's important to note that the acquittal does not negate the harm caused to the victim. The incident highlights the ongoing issue of child sexual abuse and the need for stronger measures to protect vulnerable individuals.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Zanu PF never helped ANC/Umkhonto wesizwe during Apartheid: MRP tells Ramaphosa

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Pumula South Endures Five Months of Water Shortage

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Former artisanal miner finds better opportunities in South Africa

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Three Zimbabweans sentenced to life for brutal murders in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 380 Views

Fake doctor spotted at Mpilo Hospital days after release on bail

7 hrs ago | 841 Views

BCC denounces Dexter Nduna's bid to seize parking management in Bulawayo: A threat to local jobs and progress

8 hrs ago | 1853 Views

'Zimbabweans bear brunt of instability'

10 hrs ago | 460 Views

Frontier Wealth Group extends their association with ZAA Australia as Nominees announced

10 hrs ago | 105 Views

Govt accused of protecting rogue Khumalo Pry school head

12 hrs ago | 1647 Views

Involve women in community development, churches urged

13 hrs ago | 71 Views

What will Zimbabwe do on the UN Security Council without a foreign policy?

13 hrs ago | 324 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power struggle

14 hrs ago | 5048 Views

Zimbabwe cop wakes up to find empty coffin splashed with blood in her yard

14 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Zimbabwe businessmen face US$1.4 Million fraud charges over property scam

15 hrs ago | 736 Views

Anti-Chinese investors Maguwu releases a damning report

15 hrs ago | 574 Views

'Mnangagwa no different from Ian Smith'

15 hrs ago | 700 Views

Zimbabwe urged to emulate Kenya's GenZ digital activism

15 hrs ago | 209 Views

2 'town clerks' running Harare

15 hrs ago | 528 Views

Bulawayo pegs 2025 budget at US$309m

15 hrs ago | 82 Views

ZNA legal officer's trial starts on 22 October

15 hrs ago | 427 Views

Rolling power cuts cripple maternal healthcare services in Harare clinics

15 hrs ago | 91 Views

Factionalism threatens Zanu-PF unity

15 hrs ago | 514 Views

Zimbabwe's month-on-month inflation surges to 5.8% in September

15 hrs ago | 127 Views

Bulawayo police to adopt AI in crime-fighting efforts

15 hrs ago | 201 Views

Swift action by Bulawayo Fire Brigade saves trucks and buildings

15 hrs ago | 643 Views

ZANU PF MP blocks sponsors

15 hrs ago | 352 Views

'PVO Bill to define Zimbabwe's identity'

15 hrs ago | 133 Views

'Mnangagwa's milestones shake Zimbabwe's political landscape'

15 hrs ago | 576 Views

5 girls from one family perish in horror crash

15 hrs ago | 618 Views

Amsterdam activists hand out hundreds of balloons and leaflets in protest against neocolonialism

29 Sep 2024 at 18:51hrs | 395 Views

Zimbabwe's government: The biggest threat to its own currency

29 Sep 2024 at 15:25hrs | 3015 Views

Drugs and substance abuse - fighting the scourge together as one.

29 Sep 2024 at 15:18hrs | 171 Views

Women are architects of peace and conflict resolution; churches

29 Sep 2024 at 14:51hrs | 173 Views

Tourism promotes Zim economy, regional and global peace

29 Sep 2024 at 14:47hrs | 147 Views

Motorists cheat deaths; as haulage truck overturns

29 Sep 2024 at 14:36hrs | 844 Views

Zimbabwe's Mutapa Fund clinches US$350m power deal

29 Sep 2024 at 14:25hrs | 2229 Views

Nengomasha, Samantha Mtukudzi's bitter divorce saga continues

29 Sep 2024 at 14:14hrs | 1763 Views

78-year-old woman sexually abused and murdered in Zimbabwe

29 Sep 2024 at 13:57hrs | 769 Views

5 dead as vehicle ploughs into pedestrians in Zimbabwe

29 Sep 2024 at 13:57hrs | 958 Views

Big international bank leaving Ramaphosa's South Africa

29 Sep 2024 at 12:49hrs | 29606 Views

Retired Justice Sello Nare dies

29 Sep 2024 at 12:00hrs | 1312 Views

Zanu-PF, opposition and the road to 2028

29 Sep 2024 at 11:32hrs | 211 Views

Rugeje survives near-fatal bizarre car accident

29 Sep 2024 at 11:31hrs | 2218 Views

Matabeleland has the highest number of widows in Zimbabwe

29 Sep 2024 at 11:30hrs | 394 Views

War veterans company in turmoil

29 Sep 2024 at 11:30hrs | 380 Views

Sikhala warns Mnangagwa

29 Sep 2024 at 11:29hrs | 2040 Views

'Zimbabwe lagging in AI adoption'

29 Sep 2024 at 11:29hrs | 100 Views

Young Warriors secure convincing victory in COSAFA Cup

29 Sep 2024 at 11:27hrs | 152 Views

CCC councillor petitioned to withdraw 'false' statements

29 Sep 2024 at 11:27hrs | 202 Views