Teen acquitted of rape charges despite evidence of sexual assault

by Stephen Jakes

A 19-year-old man, Coghlianmore Blessed Sibanda, has been acquitted by the Hwange Regional Court of charges related to the rape, impregnation, and infection of a 13-year-old girl.The court heard that on April 22, 2024, Sibanda offered the girl and her younger sister accommodation after finding them at a football pitch. They went to a shop where Sibanda worked, and he led the complainant to a private room.Sibanda allegedly forced himself on the girl, despite her resistance. The incident came to light when the girl fell ill and her mother reported the matter to the police.While the evidence suggests that a sexual assault occurred, the court may have struggled to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that it was rape. The specific reasons for the acquittal are not provided in the current information.It's important to note that the acquittal does not negate the harm caused to the victim. The incident highlights the ongoing issue of child sexual abuse and the need for stronger measures to protect vulnerable individuals.