Businessman, lawyer in US$800k fraud scandal

by Staff reporter

Harare businessman Ariginero Muzeya and lawyer Agness Chatsama have been charged in a fraud case involving US$800,000, stemming from the alleged illegal sale of a valuable property. The duo appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mrs. Marehwanazvo Gofa, where they were granted bail of US$250 each. They are scheduled to return to court on November 4.According to the State, Muzeya, a tenant of Newcorner Emporium (Pvt) Ltd, and Chatsama are accused of conspiring to sell Stand Number 804 Salisbury Township, a 595-square-meter property, for US$251,368 to the Talati (Panjetani) Family Trust. The property, originally owned by Newcorner Emporium, was transferred to the company by the late Costas Patrikios in 1996.In 2001, the company's directors left Zimbabwe, and it is alleged that Muzeya exploited their absence, unlawfully becoming a director and shareholder of Newcorner Emporium without their knowledge or consent. When the original directors returned to the country in December 2021, they discovered Muzeya's unauthorized involvement and initiated civil proceedings to challenge his directorship and shareholding.Additionally, a report was filed with the Zimbabwe Republic Police's Commercial Crime Division (CCD) alleging fraud. Despite ongoing investigations and legal action, Muzeya and Chatsama are accused of pushing forward with the sale of the property, prompting their court appearance.The case has raised concerns about fraudulent activities in property sales and the need for greater vigilance in safeguarding ownership rights.