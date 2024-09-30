Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Businessman, lawyer in US$800k fraud scandal

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
Harare businessman Ariginero Muzeya and lawyer Agness Chatsama have been charged in a fraud case involving US$800,000, stemming from the alleged illegal sale of a valuable property. The duo appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mrs. Marehwanazvo Gofa, where they were granted bail of US$250 each. They are scheduled to return to court on November 4.

According to the State, Muzeya, a tenant of Newcorner Emporium (Pvt) Ltd, and Chatsama are accused of conspiring to sell Stand Number 804 Salisbury Township, a 595-square-meter property, for US$251,368 to the Talati (Panjetani) Family Trust. The property, originally owned by Newcorner Emporium, was transferred to the company by the late Costas Patrikios in 1996.

In 2001, the company's directors left Zimbabwe, and it is alleged that Muzeya exploited their absence, unlawfully becoming a director and shareholder of Newcorner Emporium without their knowledge or consent. When the original directors returned to the country in December 2021, they discovered Muzeya's unauthorized involvement and initiated civil proceedings to challenge his directorship and shareholding.

Additionally, a report was filed with the Zimbabwe Republic Police's Commercial Crime Division (CCD) alleging fraud. Despite ongoing investigations and legal action, Muzeya and Chatsama are accused of pushing forward with the sale of the property, prompting their court appearance.

The case has raised concerns about fraudulent activities in property sales and the need for greater vigilance in safeguarding ownership rights.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Court, #Fraud, #Lawyer

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa's Blue Movement using CCC structures

14 mins ago | 23 Views

Supermarkets, vendors reject ZiG

17 mins ago | 18 Views

Mafume led Harare City Council defends bankrolling Mnangagwa wife's projects

19 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa accords Nare State-assisted funeral

19 mins ago | 13 Views

SA immigration officer found with bribe money and 6 passports of foreigners

20 mins ago | 20 Views

60% of pupils hungry, feel El Niño pinch

21 mins ago | 2 Views

Zinasu protests ZiG devaluation

24 mins ago | 8 Views

15 CCC activists acquitted

24 mins ago | 10 Views

4 Cameroonians in court for falsifying Zimbabwean passports

25 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Justice Selo Nare

26 mins ago | 5 Views

Harare housing co-op leaders in land scam

27 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 2 army generals upon retirement

27 mins ago | 45 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe bids farewell to Air Chief Marshal Moyo

29 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe Young Warriors secure COSAFA semi-final spot

30 mins ago | 8 Views

16 pregnant pupils fail to write Grade 7 exams

32 mins ago | 23 Views

Zanu PF never helped ANC/Umkhonto wesizwe during Apartheid: MRP tells Ramaphosa

11 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Teen acquitted of rape charges despite evidence of sexual assault

12 hrs ago | 751 Views

Pumula South Endures Five Months of Water Shortage

12 hrs ago | 141 Views

Former artisanal miner finds better opportunities in South Africa

12 hrs ago | 415 Views

Three Zimbabweans sentenced to life for brutal murders in South Africa

15 hrs ago | 909 Views

Fake doctor spotted at Mpilo Hospital days after release on bail

17 hrs ago | 1864 Views

BCC denounces Dexter Nduna's bid to seize parking management in Bulawayo: A threat to local jobs and progress

19 hrs ago | 3570 Views

'Zimbabweans bear brunt of instability'

21 hrs ago | 513 Views

Frontier Wealth Group extends their association with ZAA Australia as Nominees announced

21 hrs ago | 133 Views

Govt accused of protecting rogue Khumalo Pry school head

23 hrs ago | 1863 Views

Involve women in community development, churches urged

23 hrs ago | 77 Views

What will Zimbabwe do on the UN Security Council without a foreign policy?

23 hrs ago | 372 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power struggle

30 Sep 2024 at 08:31hrs | 6334 Views

Zimbabwe cop wakes up to find empty coffin splashed with blood in her yard

30 Sep 2024 at 08:26hrs | 1520 Views

Zimbabwe businessmen face US$1.4 Million fraud charges over property scam

30 Sep 2024 at 07:59hrs | 822 Views

Anti-Chinese investors Maguwu releases a damning report

30 Sep 2024 at 07:55hrs | 727 Views

'Mnangagwa no different from Ian Smith'

30 Sep 2024 at 07:54hrs | 803 Views

Zimbabwe urged to emulate Kenya's GenZ digital activism

30 Sep 2024 at 07:51hrs | 225 Views

2 'town clerks' running Harare

30 Sep 2024 at 07:45hrs | 650 Views

Bulawayo pegs 2025 budget at US$309m

30 Sep 2024 at 07:44hrs | 89 Views

ZNA legal officer's trial starts on 22 October

30 Sep 2024 at 07:44hrs | 523 Views

Rolling power cuts cripple maternal healthcare services in Harare clinics

30 Sep 2024 at 07:43hrs | 101 Views

Factionalism threatens Zanu-PF unity

30 Sep 2024 at 07:42hrs | 605 Views

Zimbabwe's month-on-month inflation surges to 5.8% in September

30 Sep 2024 at 07:41hrs | 139 Views

Bulawayo police to adopt AI in crime-fighting efforts

30 Sep 2024 at 07:35hrs | 249 Views

Swift action by Bulawayo Fire Brigade saves trucks and buildings

30 Sep 2024 at 07:30hrs | 667 Views

ZANU PF MP blocks sponsors

30 Sep 2024 at 07:30hrs | 378 Views

'PVO Bill to define Zimbabwe's identity'

30 Sep 2024 at 07:29hrs | 176 Views

'Mnangagwa's milestones shake Zimbabwe's political landscape'

30 Sep 2024 at 07:29hrs | 684 Views

5 girls from one family perish in horror crash

30 Sep 2024 at 07:17hrs | 687 Views

Amsterdam activists hand out hundreds of balloons and leaflets in protest against neocolonialism

29 Sep 2024 at 18:51hrs | 400 Views

Zimbabwe's government: The biggest threat to its own currency

29 Sep 2024 at 15:25hrs | 3082 Views

Drugs and substance abuse - fighting the scourge together as one.

29 Sep 2024 at 15:18hrs | 178 Views

Women are architects of peace and conflict resolution; churches

29 Sep 2024 at 14:51hrs | 176 Views