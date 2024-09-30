Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe Young Warriors secure COSAFA semi-final spot

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe's Young Warriors boosted their chances of qualifying for the 2024 TotalEnergies CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over hosts Mozambique in the COSAFA qualifying tournament yesterday. The win secured their place in the semi-finals as Group A leaders and brought them one step closer to next year's continental finals.

Teenage forward Enock Moyo, who plays for Bikita Minerals, scored the only goal of the match at the ABB Stadium in Matola just after halftime, propelling Zimbabwe to the top of their group. Moyo's strike not only sent the Young Warriors through to the next stage but also earned him the Man of the Match award for his inspiring performance.

Zimbabwe now find themselves just one win away from qualifying for the Under-20 AFCON, where two qualifying spots are available for COSAFA teams. The two finalists from the regional tournament will represent Southern Africa at AFCON, which will also serve as a preliminary qualifier for the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Chile.

Speaking to Zimpapers Sports Hub, Young Warriors coach Simon Marange acknowledged the team's ambitions but stressed a game-by-game approach to avoid placing too much pressure on the players. "The overall performance was very good," said Marange. "This game tested our character, and the boys dug deep to find a winner against a well-organized Mozambican side. Our big goal is to push for the AFCON finals, and now we've given ourselves a chance to dream."

The Young Warriors controlled much of the game, especially in the first half, as Mozambique struggled to break through Zimbabwe's solid defense. Zimbabwean goalkeeper Joseph Kaunda remained largely untroubled, with Mozambique failing to register a shot on target.

Zimbabwe created several scoring opportunities but struggled to convert. Tanaka Cherera had a chance in the 13th minute, but his header went over the bar. In the 25th minute, Cherera unleashed a powerful strike that narrowly missed the target.

The breakthrough came shortly after halftime, when Moyo scored his second goal of the tournament in the 46th minute. Zimbabwe continued to press, with Nisbet Muzenda coming close in the 60th minute when his curled shot hit the woodwork.

While Botswana and Eswatini drew 0-0 in a simultaneous Group A match, Zimbabwe's victory secured their place in the semi-finals, avoiding any reliance on other results. Zimbabwe finished with seven points from three matches, eliminating Mozambique and Eswatini from the competition.

Botswana, who finished second in the group with five points, now face an anxious wait to see if they will qualify for the semi-finals as the best runner-up. The final spots in the semi-finals will be determined after the remaining Group B and Group C matches today.

With Zimbabwe advancing to the final four, the Young Warriors are now within striking distance of qualifying for the Under-20 AFCON and keeping their dreams of representing Africa at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup alive.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa's Blue Movement using CCC structures

17 mins ago | 27 Views

Supermarkets, vendors reject ZiG

20 mins ago | 24 Views

Mafume led Harare City Council defends bankrolling Mnangagwa wife's projects

21 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa accords Nare State-assisted funeral

22 mins ago | 14 Views

SA immigration officer found with bribe money and 6 passports of foreigners

22 mins ago | 25 Views

60% of pupils hungry, feel El Niño pinch

23 mins ago | 2 Views

Zinasu protests ZiG devaluation

26 mins ago | 10 Views

15 CCC activists acquitted

27 mins ago | 11 Views

4 Cameroonians in court for falsifying Zimbabwean passports

27 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Justice Selo Nare

28 mins ago | 7 Views

Harare housing co-op leaders in land scam

29 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 2 army generals upon retirement

30 mins ago | 47 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe bids farewell to Air Chief Marshal Moyo

31 mins ago | 28 Views

Businessman, lawyer in US$800k fraud scandal

33 mins ago | 22 Views

16 pregnant pupils fail to write Grade 7 exams

34 mins ago | 29 Views

Zanu PF never helped ANC/Umkhonto wesizwe during Apartheid: MRP tells Ramaphosa

11 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Teen acquitted of rape charges despite evidence of sexual assault

12 hrs ago | 752 Views

Pumula South Endures Five Months of Water Shortage

12 hrs ago | 141 Views

Former artisanal miner finds better opportunities in South Africa

12 hrs ago | 416 Views

Three Zimbabweans sentenced to life for brutal murders in South Africa

15 hrs ago | 911 Views

Fake doctor spotted at Mpilo Hospital days after release on bail

17 hrs ago | 1871 Views

BCC denounces Dexter Nduna's bid to seize parking management in Bulawayo: A threat to local jobs and progress

19 hrs ago | 3573 Views

'Zimbabweans bear brunt of instability'

21 hrs ago | 513 Views

Frontier Wealth Group extends their association with ZAA Australia as Nominees announced

21 hrs ago | 133 Views

Govt accused of protecting rogue Khumalo Pry school head

23 hrs ago | 1863 Views

Involve women in community development, churches urged

23 hrs ago | 77 Views

What will Zimbabwe do on the UN Security Council without a foreign policy?

24 hrs ago | 372 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power struggle

30 Sep 2024 at 08:31hrs | 6338 Views

Zimbabwe cop wakes up to find empty coffin splashed with blood in her yard

30 Sep 2024 at 08:26hrs | 1521 Views

Zimbabwe businessmen face US$1.4 Million fraud charges over property scam

30 Sep 2024 at 07:59hrs | 823 Views

Anti-Chinese investors Maguwu releases a damning report

30 Sep 2024 at 07:55hrs | 730 Views

'Mnangagwa no different from Ian Smith'

30 Sep 2024 at 07:54hrs | 804 Views

Zimbabwe urged to emulate Kenya's GenZ digital activism

30 Sep 2024 at 07:51hrs | 225 Views

2 'town clerks' running Harare

30 Sep 2024 at 07:45hrs | 651 Views

Bulawayo pegs 2025 budget at US$309m

30 Sep 2024 at 07:44hrs | 89 Views

ZNA legal officer's trial starts on 22 October

30 Sep 2024 at 07:44hrs | 524 Views

Rolling power cuts cripple maternal healthcare services in Harare clinics

30 Sep 2024 at 07:43hrs | 101 Views

Factionalism threatens Zanu-PF unity

30 Sep 2024 at 07:42hrs | 605 Views

Zimbabwe's month-on-month inflation surges to 5.8% in September

30 Sep 2024 at 07:41hrs | 139 Views

Bulawayo police to adopt AI in crime-fighting efforts

30 Sep 2024 at 07:35hrs | 249 Views

Swift action by Bulawayo Fire Brigade saves trucks and buildings

30 Sep 2024 at 07:30hrs | 667 Views

ZANU PF MP blocks sponsors

30 Sep 2024 at 07:30hrs | 378 Views

'PVO Bill to define Zimbabwe's identity'

30 Sep 2024 at 07:29hrs | 176 Views

'Mnangagwa's milestones shake Zimbabwe's political landscape'

30 Sep 2024 at 07:29hrs | 684 Views

5 girls from one family perish in horror crash

30 Sep 2024 at 07:17hrs | 687 Views

Amsterdam activists hand out hundreds of balloons and leaflets in protest against neocolonialism

29 Sep 2024 at 18:51hrs | 400 Views

Zimbabwe's government: The biggest threat to its own currency

29 Sep 2024 at 15:25hrs | 3083 Views

Drugs and substance abuse - fighting the scourge together as one.

29 Sep 2024 at 15:18hrs | 178 Views

Women are architects of peace and conflict resolution; churches

29 Sep 2024 at 14:51hrs | 176 Views