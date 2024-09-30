Zimbabwe Young Warriors secure COSAFA semi-final spot

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's Young Warriors boosted their chances of qualifying for the 2024 TotalEnergies CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over hosts Mozambique in the COSAFA qualifying tournament yesterday. The win secured their place in the semi-finals as Group A leaders and brought them one step closer to next year's continental finals.Teenage forward Enock Moyo, who plays for Bikita Minerals, scored the only goal of the match at the ABB Stadium in Matola just after halftime, propelling Zimbabwe to the top of their group. Moyo's strike not only sent the Young Warriors through to the next stage but also earned him the Man of the Match award for his inspiring performance.Zimbabwe now find themselves just one win away from qualifying for the Under-20 AFCON, where two qualifying spots are available for COSAFA teams. The two finalists from the regional tournament will represent Southern Africa at AFCON, which will also serve as a preliminary qualifier for the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Chile.Speaking to Zimpapers Sports Hub, Young Warriors coach Simon Marange acknowledged the team's ambitions but stressed a game-by-game approach to avoid placing too much pressure on the players. "The overall performance was very good," said Marange. "This game tested our character, and the boys dug deep to find a winner against a well-organized Mozambican side. Our big goal is to push for the AFCON finals, and now we've given ourselves a chance to dream."The Young Warriors controlled much of the game, especially in the first half, as Mozambique struggled to break through Zimbabwe's solid defense. Zimbabwean goalkeeper Joseph Kaunda remained largely untroubled, with Mozambique failing to register a shot on target.Zimbabwe created several scoring opportunities but struggled to convert. Tanaka Cherera had a chance in the 13th minute, but his header went over the bar. In the 25th minute, Cherera unleashed a powerful strike that narrowly missed the target.The breakthrough came shortly after halftime, when Moyo scored his second goal of the tournament in the 46th minute. Zimbabwe continued to press, with Nisbet Muzenda coming close in the 60th minute when his curled shot hit the woodwork.While Botswana and Eswatini drew 0-0 in a simultaneous Group A match, Zimbabwe's victory secured their place in the semi-finals, avoiding any reliance on other results. Zimbabwe finished with seven points from three matches, eliminating Mozambique and Eswatini from the competition.Botswana, who finished second in the group with five points, now face an anxious wait to see if they will qualify for the semi-finals as the best runner-up. The final spots in the semi-finals will be determined after the remaining Group B and Group C matches today.With Zimbabwe advancing to the final four, the Young Warriors are now within striking distance of qualifying for the Under-20 AFCON and keeping their dreams of representing Africa at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup alive.