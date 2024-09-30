Latest News Editor's Choice


Air Force of Zimbabwe bids farewell to Air Chief Marshal Moyo

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago
The Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) officially bid farewell to their former service commander, Chief Air Marshal (Retired) Elson Moyo, during a farewell dinner held over the weekend at Manyame AFZ Base. Moyo, who retired in March 2024 after over six years of leadership, was succeeded by his deputy, Air Marshal Jacob John Nzvede.

Chief Air Marshal Moyo took over the reins from the late National Hero, Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri, and led the AFZ through a period of significant transformation and modernization. During his farewell address, Moyo expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to serve as the commander of the AFZ, reflecting on his career with pride and humility.

"For me, this day will forever be etched in my memory because it marks the pinnacle of achievements in my service in the Air Force of Zimbabwe," Moyo said. "I am filled with a deep sense of accomplishment, gratitude, and humility."

Moyo reaffirmed his commitment to the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and the nation, stating that his services would remain available whenever required. He expressed his loyalty to the AFZ and his confidence in its continued success under the leadership of Air Marshal Nzvede.

"It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve alongside such dedicated individuals. I look forward to seeing how you all will continue to lead the Air Force of Zimbabwe into the future," Moyo added, thanking his colleagues for their support throughout his military career.

Air Marshal Nzvede praised Moyo's leadership, describing him as a mentor who guided the next generation of AFZ leaders with integrity and wisdom. He commended Moyo's ability to navigate challenges and make impactful decisions that shaped the course of the AFZ's missions.

"Your ability to lead with integrity, compassion, and a steadfast resolve has inspired those around you. You have not only been a commander but also a mentor, guiding the next generation of leaders with wisdom and grace," Nzvede said.

Nzvede also highlighted Moyo's efforts in modernizing the AFZ, particularly in the resuscitation of aircraft, the improvement of equipment, and the enhancement of working conditions and technology within the organization.

Moyo's legacy as AFZ commander leaves a lasting impact on the institution, with his leadership continuing to influence its future direction.

Source - The Herald
More on: #AFZ, #Air_Force, #Moyo

