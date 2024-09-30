Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa promotes 2 army generals upon retirement

by Staff reporter
30 mins ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, has promoted two senior Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) officers to the rank of Major-General upon their retirement. The promotions, effective from July 1 and 2, respectively, elevate Brigadier-General Exsebios Vusa Tshuma and Brigadier-General Stanley Mangena to the prestigious rank of Major-General.

The promotions were made under the Defence Act (Chapter 11:02) Section 20, and Statutory Instrument 257 of 2020, Section 19c subsection 2c, which allows the President, on the recommendation of the Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces and advice of the Minister of Defence, to promote officers for distinguished service or gallant conduct.

During the promotion ceremony, Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces, General Philip Valerio Sibanda, commended the officers for their unwavering dedication and contribution to the nation's defence, which dates back to the liberation struggle.

"The promotion we are witnessing today is a true testimony of selfless service you have shown to this country, which dates back as far as the war of liberation leading to these many years of service in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces," said General Sibanda.

He also urged Major-Generals Tshuma and Mangena to continue serving as role models even in their retirement and assured them that the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) may still call upon their expertise when needed.

In a vote of thanks delivered on behalf of both promoted officers, Major-General Mangena expressed their gratitude for the recognition and acknowledged the responsibility that comes with the new rank.

"For all of us who have been promoted, this day will forever be etched in our memories because it marks the pinnacle of achievements in our service in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces," said Major-General Mangena. "At the same time, we are cognisant that this honour bestowed on us comes with new responsibilities and higher expectations."

The promotions highlight the officers' long-standing service to Zimbabwe and reflect the nation's recognition of their dedication, leadership, and gallant conduct throughout their military careers.


Source - The Herald
More on: #AFZ, #Air_Force, #Moyo

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa's Blue Movement using CCC structures

17 mins ago | 28 Views

Supermarkets, vendors reject ZiG

20 mins ago | 25 Views

Mafume led Harare City Council defends bankrolling Mnangagwa wife's projects

22 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa accords Nare State-assisted funeral

23 mins ago | 15 Views

SA immigration officer found with bribe money and 6 passports of foreigners

23 mins ago | 25 Views

60% of pupils hungry, feel El Niño pinch

24 mins ago | 2 Views

Zinasu protests ZiG devaluation

27 mins ago | 11 Views

15 CCC activists acquitted

28 mins ago | 11 Views

4 Cameroonians in court for falsifying Zimbabwean passports

28 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Justice Selo Nare

29 mins ago | 7 Views

Harare housing co-op leaders in land scam

30 mins ago | 5 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe bids farewell to Air Chief Marshal Moyo

32 mins ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe Young Warriors secure COSAFA semi-final spot

33 mins ago | 8 Views

Businessman, lawyer in US$800k fraud scandal

34 mins ago | 24 Views

16 pregnant pupils fail to write Grade 7 exams

35 mins ago | 31 Views

Zanu PF never helped ANC/Umkhonto wesizwe during Apartheid: MRP tells Ramaphosa

11 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Teen acquitted of rape charges despite evidence of sexual assault

12 hrs ago | 753 Views

Pumula South Endures Five Months of Water Shortage

12 hrs ago | 141 Views

Former artisanal miner finds better opportunities in South Africa

12 hrs ago | 416 Views

Three Zimbabweans sentenced to life for brutal murders in South Africa

15 hrs ago | 912 Views

Fake doctor spotted at Mpilo Hospital days after release on bail

17 hrs ago | 1875 Views

BCC denounces Dexter Nduna's bid to seize parking management in Bulawayo: A threat to local jobs and progress

19 hrs ago | 3573 Views

'Zimbabweans bear brunt of instability'

21 hrs ago | 513 Views

Frontier Wealth Group extends their association with ZAA Australia as Nominees announced

21 hrs ago | 133 Views

Govt accused of protecting rogue Khumalo Pry school head

23 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Involve women in community development, churches urged

23 hrs ago | 77 Views

What will Zimbabwe do on the UN Security Council without a foreign policy?

24 hrs ago | 372 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power struggle

30 Sep 2024 at 08:31hrs | 6338 Views

Zimbabwe cop wakes up to find empty coffin splashed with blood in her yard

30 Sep 2024 at 08:26hrs | 1522 Views

Zimbabwe businessmen face US$1.4 Million fraud charges over property scam

30 Sep 2024 at 07:59hrs | 823 Views

Anti-Chinese investors Maguwu releases a damning report

30 Sep 2024 at 07:55hrs | 730 Views

'Mnangagwa no different from Ian Smith'

30 Sep 2024 at 07:54hrs | 804 Views

Zimbabwe urged to emulate Kenya's GenZ digital activism

30 Sep 2024 at 07:51hrs | 225 Views

2 'town clerks' running Harare

30 Sep 2024 at 07:45hrs | 651 Views

Bulawayo pegs 2025 budget at US$309m

30 Sep 2024 at 07:44hrs | 89 Views

ZNA legal officer's trial starts on 22 October

30 Sep 2024 at 07:44hrs | 524 Views

Rolling power cuts cripple maternal healthcare services in Harare clinics

30 Sep 2024 at 07:43hrs | 101 Views

Factionalism threatens Zanu-PF unity

30 Sep 2024 at 07:42hrs | 605 Views

Zimbabwe's month-on-month inflation surges to 5.8% in September

30 Sep 2024 at 07:41hrs | 139 Views

Bulawayo police to adopt AI in crime-fighting efforts

30 Sep 2024 at 07:35hrs | 249 Views

Swift action by Bulawayo Fire Brigade saves trucks and buildings

30 Sep 2024 at 07:30hrs | 667 Views

ZANU PF MP blocks sponsors

30 Sep 2024 at 07:30hrs | 378 Views

'PVO Bill to define Zimbabwe's identity'

30 Sep 2024 at 07:29hrs | 176 Views

'Mnangagwa's milestones shake Zimbabwe's political landscape'

30 Sep 2024 at 07:29hrs | 685 Views

5 girls from one family perish in horror crash

30 Sep 2024 at 07:17hrs | 687 Views

Amsterdam activists hand out hundreds of balloons and leaflets in protest against neocolonialism

29 Sep 2024 at 18:51hrs | 400 Views

Zimbabwe's government: The biggest threat to its own currency

29 Sep 2024 at 15:25hrs | 3083 Views

Drugs and substance abuse - fighting the scourge together as one.

29 Sep 2024 at 15:18hrs | 178 Views

Women are architects of peace and conflict resolution; churches

29 Sep 2024 at 14:51hrs | 176 Views