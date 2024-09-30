Mnangagwa promotes 2 army generals upon retirement

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, has promoted two senior Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) officers to the rank of Major-General upon their retirement. The promotions, effective from July 1 and 2, respectively, elevate Brigadier-General Exsebios Vusa Tshuma and Brigadier-General Stanley Mangena to the prestigious rank of Major-General.The promotions were made under the Defence Act (Chapter 11:02) Section 20, and Statutory Instrument 257 of 2020, Section 19c subsection 2c, which allows the President, on the recommendation of the Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces and advice of the Minister of Defence, to promote officers for distinguished service or gallant conduct.During the promotion ceremony, Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces, General Philip Valerio Sibanda, commended the officers for their unwavering dedication and contribution to the nation's defence, which dates back to the liberation struggle."The promotion we are witnessing today is a true testimony of selfless service you have shown to this country, which dates back as far as the war of liberation leading to these many years of service in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces," said General Sibanda.He also urged Major-Generals Tshuma and Mangena to continue serving as role models even in their retirement and assured them that the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) may still call upon their expertise when needed.In a vote of thanks delivered on behalf of both promoted officers, Major-General Mangena expressed their gratitude for the recognition and acknowledged the responsibility that comes with the new rank."For all of us who have been promoted, this day will forever be etched in our memories because it marks the pinnacle of achievements in our service in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces," said Major-General Mangena. "At the same time, we are cognisant that this honour bestowed on us comes with new responsibilities and higher expectations."The promotions highlight the officers' long-standing service to Zimbabwe and reflect the nation's recognition of their dedication, leadership, and gallant conduct throughout their military careers.