Mnangagwa mourns Justice Selo Nare

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has expressed his condolences to the Nare family following the death of retired Labour Court judge Justice Selo Nare, who passed away on Saturday.In a statement released yesterday, Mnangagwa conveyed his sorrow, describing the late Justice Nare as a dedicated civil servant and judicial officer who made significant contributions to Zimbabwe's legal and educational sectors."Justice Nare left an indelible mark on Zimbabwe's legal and education landscapes. He was a dedicated and diligent civil servant and judicial officer," Mnangagwa said.Justice Nare began his career as a primary school teacher in the Midlands and Matabeleland South provinces before transitioning into the legal field. He joined the Judicial Services Commission as a court interpreter and rose through the ranks to become a magistrate and later a Labour Court judge.In 2018, President Mnangagwa appointed Justice Nare as the chairperson of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC), where he was tasked with promoting peace and reconciliation across the country. During his tenure, he also convened the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD), which brought together leaders of political parties who participated in the 2018 harmonised elections.Mnangagwa praised Justice Nare's dedication to his work, stating, "He also convened the Political Actors Dialogue, which united most political party leaders... His unwavering diligence and maturity in serving the nation will be greatly missed."Justice Nare's legacy in both the legal profession and peacebuilding efforts will be remembered as the nation mourns his passing.