15 CCC activists acquitted

News / National

by Staff reporter

Fifteen Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists, arrested in Budiriro for allegedly participating in an unsanctioned gathering, have been acquitted. The activists were part of a group of 25, which included former MPs Amos Chibaya and Costa Machingauta.Represented by lawyers Chris Mhike and Kudzai Kadzere, the group faced charges related to breaching public peace.In her ruling, Harare magistrate Sharon Rakafa stated that none of the State witnesses successfully linked the 15 activists to the alleged offense. Rakafa highlighted that some were arrested while attending to personal errands unrelated to the gathering. She also noted that none of the accused were seen wearing CCC T-shirts or chanting party slogans, key elements needed to prove the charges.The magistrate ruled that, without concrete evidence, the accused were entitled to be discharged. "The State failed to demonstrate that the accused acted together with others to disturb public peace," she stated.However, Chibaya was fined US$50 for missing a previous court date, after the State requested the revocation of his bail. Rakafa pointed out inconsistencies in the State's case, noting that affidavits tendered were dated July 5, while Chibaya had defaulted from July 18.The defense argued that even if some of the accused had chanted slogans, such actions do not constitute a crime under Zimbabwean law. The case will return to court on October 18 for the continuation of the trial for the remaining accused.