Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zinasu protests ZiG devaluation

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
The Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) has voiced its concerns over the rapid devaluation of the local currency, warning that it will exacerbate the already difficult conditions faced by students across the country's tertiary institutions.

The devaluation comes as university students have been rallying against steep tuition fee hikes amidst a harsh economic environment. The situation has worsened with the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) losing value, and retailers threatening to close due to pressure from the black market.

Zinasu Secretary-General Emmanuel Devine Nyakudya expressed concern over the impact of the devaluation on students' welfare. "The fact that the ZiG official rate jumped from 1:13 to 1:25 just days after civil servants were paid shows how quickly salary values are shrinking, which directly affects students and impedes access to education," Nyakudya told NewsDay.

Nyakudya explained that the 40% devaluation of the ZiG has made life harder for students and their families, with imports becoming more expensive and costs for goods and services, including educational materials and fees, rising significantly. This increase, he added, came without prior warning.

He emphasized the difficulty for families to afford necessities like textbooks and transportation, stating, "The devaluation has resulted in higher fees at educational institutions, often priced in foreign currencies like the US dollar, while our parents and working students are paid in devalued ZiG."

Nyakudya criticized the government's handling of the currency volatility, accusing authorities of allowing institutions to run payrolls at the previous bank rate before devaluing the currency, leaving budgets eroded by over 40%.

"Students are worried about which currency future budgets will be based on, and if the same mistakes are repeated in the name of patriotism, our education system will be left in disarray," he said.

Last year, students faced similar struggles as tuition and accommodation fees spiked, with many unable to access their results due to financial challenges. With the continued devaluation, students fear a repeat of the same scenario this year as fees and basic services become increasingly unaffordable.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

15 CCC activists acquitted

2 mins ago | 0 Views

4 Cameroonians in court for falsifying Zimbabwean passports

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Justice Selo Nare

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Harare housing co-op leaders in land scam

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 2 army generals upon retirement

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe bids farewell to Air Chief Marshal Moyo

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe Young Warriors secure COSAFA semi-final spot

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Businessman, lawyer in US$800k fraud scandal

8 mins ago | 2 Views

16 pregnant pupils fail to write Grade 7 exams

9 mins ago | 5 Views

Zanu PF never helped ANC/Umkhonto wesizwe during Apartheid: MRP tells Ramaphosa

11 hrs ago | 956 Views

Teen acquitted of rape charges despite evidence of sexual assault

11 hrs ago | 712 Views

Pumula South Endures Five Months of Water Shortage

12 hrs ago | 137 Views

Former artisanal miner finds better opportunities in South Africa

12 hrs ago | 406 Views

Three Zimbabweans sentenced to life for brutal murders in South Africa

14 hrs ago | 893 Views

Fake doctor spotted at Mpilo Hospital days after release on bail

17 hrs ago | 1794 Views

BCC denounces Dexter Nduna's bid to seize parking management in Bulawayo: A threat to local jobs and progress

19 hrs ago | 3497 Views

'Zimbabweans bear brunt of instability'

21 hrs ago | 511 Views

Frontier Wealth Group extends their association with ZAA Australia as Nominees announced

21 hrs ago | 133 Views

Govt accused of protecting rogue Khumalo Pry school head

22 hrs ago | 1843 Views

Involve women in community development, churches urged

23 hrs ago | 77 Views

What will Zimbabwe do on the UN Security Council without a foreign policy?

23 hrs ago | 368 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power struggle

30 Sep 2024 at 08:31hrs | 6251 Views

Zimbabwe cop wakes up to find empty coffin splashed with blood in her yard

30 Sep 2024 at 08:26hrs | 1509 Views

Zimbabwe businessmen face US$1.4 Million fraud charges over property scam

30 Sep 2024 at 07:59hrs | 821 Views

Anti-Chinese investors Maguwu releases a damning report

30 Sep 2024 at 07:55hrs | 719 Views

'Mnangagwa no different from Ian Smith'

30 Sep 2024 at 07:54hrs | 796 Views

Zimbabwe urged to emulate Kenya's GenZ digital activism

30 Sep 2024 at 07:51hrs | 224 Views

2 'town clerks' running Harare

30 Sep 2024 at 07:45hrs | 644 Views

Bulawayo pegs 2025 budget at US$309m

30 Sep 2024 at 07:44hrs | 89 Views

ZNA legal officer's trial starts on 22 October

30 Sep 2024 at 07:44hrs | 521 Views

Rolling power cuts cripple maternal healthcare services in Harare clinics

30 Sep 2024 at 07:43hrs | 101 Views

Factionalism threatens Zanu-PF unity

30 Sep 2024 at 07:42hrs | 601 Views

Zimbabwe's month-on-month inflation surges to 5.8% in September

30 Sep 2024 at 07:41hrs | 139 Views

Bulawayo police to adopt AI in crime-fighting efforts

30 Sep 2024 at 07:35hrs | 246 Views

Swift action by Bulawayo Fire Brigade saves trucks and buildings

30 Sep 2024 at 07:30hrs | 665 Views

ZANU PF MP blocks sponsors

30 Sep 2024 at 07:30hrs | 378 Views

'PVO Bill to define Zimbabwe's identity'

30 Sep 2024 at 07:29hrs | 175 Views

'Mnangagwa's milestones shake Zimbabwe's political landscape'

30 Sep 2024 at 07:29hrs | 682 Views

5 girls from one family perish in horror crash

30 Sep 2024 at 07:17hrs | 679 Views

Amsterdam activists hand out hundreds of balloons and leaflets in protest against neocolonialism

29 Sep 2024 at 18:51hrs | 399 Views

Zimbabwe's government: The biggest threat to its own currency

29 Sep 2024 at 15:25hrs | 3078 Views

Drugs and substance abuse - fighting the scourge together as one.

29 Sep 2024 at 15:18hrs | 178 Views

Women are architects of peace and conflict resolution; churches

29 Sep 2024 at 14:51hrs | 176 Views

Tourism promotes Zim economy, regional and global peace

29 Sep 2024 at 14:47hrs | 153 Views

Motorists cheat deaths; as haulage truck overturns

29 Sep 2024 at 14:36hrs | 859 Views

Zimbabwe's Mutapa Fund clinches US$350m power deal

29 Sep 2024 at 14:25hrs | 2526 Views

Nengomasha, Samantha Mtukudzi's bitter divorce saga continues

29 Sep 2024 at 14:14hrs | 1835 Views

78-year-old woman sexually abused and murdered in Zimbabwe

29 Sep 2024 at 13:57hrs | 781 Views

5 dead as vehicle ploughs into pedestrians in Zimbabwe

29 Sep 2024 at 13:57hrs | 962 Views