60% of pupils hungry, feel El Niño pinch

by Staff reporter
At least three million out of 4.9 million pupils across Zimbabwe have been severely impacted by the El Niño-induced drought, with the government facing significant challenges in consolidating its school-feeding program, according to educators and reports.

Early last month, the government announced the resumption of the school-feeding program in response to the drought, which has left millions of households food insecure. However, Tawanda Zimhunga, chief director for social development at the Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Ministry, indicated that the initiative would primarily focus on primary schools due to limited resources.

A recent report by the Zimbabwe Livelihoods Assessment Committee revealed that only 7.5% of children nationally received a hot meal at school, with Matabeleland North province reporting the highest rate at 29.8%. Many schools have struggled to secure funds for transporting grain from the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) and processing the grain into meals.

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) president Takavafira Zhou emphasized that logistical problems and a lack of resources have hampered the feeding program. "Three million of the 4.9 million learners in rural, peri-urban, and high-density areas need feeding programs," Zhou stated. He added that many schools in desperate need, particularly in rural areas, have yet to receive any support.

Zhou criticized the government for providing inadequate provisions that only lasted a few days and highlighted the importance of proper nutrition for students' health, attendance, and academic performance. "The government's responsibility is to ensure adequate provisions for all three million students in need," he stressed.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president Obert Masaraure noted that the drought has become a national crisis, particularly affecting the education sector. He pointed out that agricultural regions such as Matabeleland North and South, Masvingo, Midlands, and parts of Manicaland and Mashonaland East are among the hardest hit, impacting approximately 3.5 million learners.

Masaraure criticized the government's inadequate response and the confusion surrounding grain distribution, claiming that some politicians are exploiting the situation for personal gain while corruption persists at distribution depots.

Zimbabwe Union of School Heads secretary-general Munyaradzi Majoni confirmed that while the school-feeding program is underway, more support is needed, particularly for former Group A schools, which have been overlooked despite also struggling.

Zimbabwe Teachers Association secretary-general Goodwill Taderera acknowledged the government's efforts to address hunger, stating that some schools have received mealie-meal and are working to provide students with meals like porridge or sadza, though this also requires additional ingredients like cooking oil and vegetables.

Taungana Ndoro, spokesperson for the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, expressed confidence in the feeding program, stating, "Nobody and no pupil will go hungry." He emphasized that schools are providing at least one hot meal each day, with some innovative institutions offering breakfast and lunch.

The government is aware of the drought's impacts and is managing the situation within schools, according to Ndoro. He noted that the assurance of a hot meal has motivated many children to attend school.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported in May that the ongoing El Niño event threatens nearly 1.8 million learners across Zimbabwe's 72 education districts, with severe impacts expected for over 1.24 million learners in the 30 most drought-affected areas.


Source - newsday
