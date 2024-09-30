SA immigration officer found with bribe money and 6 passports of foreigners

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 56-year-old woman, employed as an immigration officer at the Beitbridge Port of Entry in Musina, Limpopo, has been arrested for allegedly taking bribes from foreign nationals coming into the country illegally.Six illegal foreigners were also arrested in the police operation.Limpopo police provincial spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the woman was nabbed during a sting, in the morning of September 29, by members of Operation Vala Umgodi.Mashaba said the men and women in blue conducted a sting operation, at 6.30am, using surveillance to root out corruption within its ranks."During surveillance, a complainant observed an individual approaching the Immigration Officer, leading to an exchange of money."Mashaba said the police started an investigation, and later found the officer in possession of R3,100, which she could not account for.He said she was also found in possession of six passports, which belonged to foreign nationals."The owners of these passports were traced and located on buses arriving from Malawi, awaiting processing at the Port of Entry."Mashaba said the foreigners, aged between 27 and 43, were interviewed by the police and failed to provide satisfactory explanations concerning their passports and the cash found in the officer's possession."The Limpopo Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit was alerted, and both the money and passports were seized and registered as evidence," he said.He said the woman, together six foreigners were scheduled to appear in the Musina Magistrate's Court on September 30.Meanwhile, Major General Samuel Manala, the acting provincial commissioner of police, welcomed the arrests and commended the police's ongoing efforts to eradicate corruption within the ranks of law enforcement.Mashaba said police investigations are ongoing.