Mnangagwa accords Nare State-assisted funeral

by Staff reporter
50 secs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced that a State-assisted funeral will be held for the late retired Justice Selo Masole Nare, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 81 while receiving specialist treatment in Johannesburg for an undisclosed ailment.

Nare was a pivotal figure in the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC), an institution tasked with fostering peace and reconciliation in Zimbabwe, particularly in the wake of the tragic Gukurahundi massacre, which resulted in an estimated 20,000 deaths during the 1980s. His work was integral in addressing tensions following disputed elections and promoting national healing.

In a heartfelt statement, Mnangagwa expressed his sorrow at Nare's passing, highlighting his dedication to public service. "I received with deep sorrow and sadness the news of the passing on in South Africa last Saturday of Retired Justice Selo Masole Nare, former Chairperson of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) and Labour Court Judge," the President said.

Mnangagwa reflected on Nare's extensive career, which began in education as a primary school teacher in the Midlands and Matabeleland South provinces. He later joined the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) as a court interpreter, eventually rising through the ranks to become a magistrate and later the President of the Labour Court in Bulawayo.

"Retired Justice Nare stood out as a figure whose commitment to our nation in the fields of law and education will forever be remembered," Mnangagwa noted. "In 2018, I appointed Justice Nare Chairperson of the NPRC, burdening him with the delicate task of promoting peace and reconciliation in the country, while also co-convening the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD), which brought together most political parties and leaders who had participated in the 2018 harmonised general elections."

The President praised Nare for his diligence and maturity, stating, "He served our nation with characteristic diligence and maturity, always giving his utmost until his retirement last year. He will be fondly missed by our nation."

Offering condolences on behalf of Zanu-PF, the government, and his family, Mnangagwa expressed his deepest sympathies to Nare's family, especially his wife and children. "May his dear soul rest in eternal peace," he concluded.

In addition to his roles within the judiciary, Justice Nare was known for his leadership in various capacities, including serving as the chair of the 2014 Lupane State University staff disciplinary committee and as an elder in the Church of Christ Congregation in Bulawayo. His legacy in both law and education is expected to be remembered fondly by many.



Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Nare, #Mnangagwa, #Burial

