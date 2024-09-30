Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mafume led Harare City Council defends bankrolling Mnangagwa wife's projects

by Staff reporter
10 secs ago | Views
The Harare City Council (HCC) has vehemently dismissed allegations of resource abuse regarding community projects led by First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa, asserting that all activities are conducted transparently and in alignment with the council's objectives.

The council's response comes in light of reports suggesting that the First Lady has been pressuring the local authority to finance her initiatives. Allegations also surfaced claiming that female councillors were coerced into attending a junior councillors' annual conference in Victoria Falls, purportedly funded by the council.

In an official statement, HCC described the reports as inflammatory, indicating they were designed to undermine legitimate work being carried out. "The programs being conducted by the First Lady are important initiatives aimed at fighting domestic violence, child abuse, and drug and substance abuse," the statement read. "As a local authority, we are expected to participate in and support such critical initiatives as part of our social services program."

The council clarified that it does not finance programs unrelated to city operations. It emphasized that any support provided is limited to accommodation and allowances for HCC councillors and employees involved in external programs. "Programs that we support are only those that align with the local authority's Corporate Social Responsibility," HCC stated.

In cases where donations are necessary for the successful implementation of projects, the council affirmed that it would assist, similar to other organizations operating in Zimbabwe, but only when financial resources permit. "Council is neither coerced nor forced to contribute," the statement reiterated.

The HCC emphasized its commitment to addressing critical social issues, including drug abuse and the plight of street children in Harare. "The presence of children on the streets of Harare is a complex issue with far-reaching consequences," the council explained. "The City of Harare, in partnership with various government departments and agencies, works diligently to remove children from the streets and provide them with safe accommodations."

The council's statement concluded by underscoring that while removing children from the streets is a crucial first step, the focus will also remain on ensuring their long-term well-being through ongoing support and resources.

Source - newzimbabwe

