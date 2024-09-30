Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Supermarkets, vendors reject ZiG

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
In a significant economic shift, supermarkets, vendors, commuter omnibus operators, and tuckshops across Zimbabwe have stopped accepting payments in the local ZiG currency. This decision follows Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor John Mushayavanhu's unexpected 43% devaluation of the currency last week, which has left many Zimbabweans skeptical of its viability.

With prices now predominantly pegged in US dollars, concerns are mounting among citizens about potential losses if they continue to use the less-than-a-year-old ZiG. A tuckshop operator in Dzivarasekwa Extension, Harare, expressed frustration over the situation, stating, "We do not know the rate to use, so it has become difficult for us to continue using the ZiG. What if we accept it and it is further devalued while in my possession?"

As a result of this uncertainty, some routes that previously charged ZiG10 are now demanding US$1, with operators wary of being burdened with depreciating coins introduced in April. Additionally, the ZiG currency has not been accepted for critical purchases such as fuel, duty payments, or rentals, all of which have remained priced in US dollars.

The ZiG was introduced in April, initially trading at US$1: ZWG13 and was positioned as a solution to Zimbabwe's prolonged economic crisis. However, the currency has faced severe devaluation, largely influenced by rampant black market activities. While the RBZ's exchange platform listed the rate at US$1: ZWG14, the black market was reportedly trading it at around ZiG24.

Despite widespread confusion and frustration regarding the devaluation, Mushayavanhu defended his decision, claiming it would ultimately benefit the economy in the long run. In an interview with state-controlled publication The Sunday Mail, he stated, "The resurgence in exchange rate pressures since mid-August has necessitated a firm response." He attributed the recent inflation rate of 1.4% in August - up from an average of -0.82% between April and July - to recent market dynamics that he claimed had destabilized the economy.

Critics, however, have not held back in their condemnation of the currency's rapid decline. Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart voiced strong concerns, questioning the legitimacy of Mushayavanhu's claims that the currency was gold-backed. "Has there ever been a more rapid and precipitous collapse of a currency than the ZiG?" he asked. "Has there ever been a more brazen misrepresentation regarding the backing of a currency - i.e., that it was backed by gold?"

As the economy continues to grapple with instability, the rejection of the ZiG currency by traders and operators signals a growing lack of confidence in the local currency and raises questions about the future of Zimbabwe's monetary policy.


Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #ZiG, #Vendors, #Reject

Comments


Must Read

Mafume led Harare City Council defends bankrolling Mnangagwa wife's projects

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa accords Nare State-assisted funeral

3 mins ago | 0 Views

SA immigration officer found with bribe money and 6 passports of foreigners

4 mins ago | 1 Views

60% of pupils hungry, feel El Niño pinch

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Zinasu protests ZiG devaluation

8 mins ago | 1 Views

15 CCC activists acquitted

8 mins ago | 0 Views

4 Cameroonians in court for falsifying Zimbabwean passports

9 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Justice Selo Nare

10 mins ago | 0 Views

Harare housing co-op leaders in land scam

10 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 2 army generals upon retirement

11 mins ago | 14 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe bids farewell to Air Chief Marshal Moyo

12 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe Young Warriors secure COSAFA semi-final spot

14 mins ago | 2 Views

Businessman, lawyer in US$800k fraud scandal

15 mins ago | 9 Views

16 pregnant pupils fail to write Grade 7 exams

16 mins ago | 8 Views

Zanu PF never helped ANC/Umkhonto wesizwe during Apartheid: MRP tells Ramaphosa

11 hrs ago | 972 Views

Teen acquitted of rape charges despite evidence of sexual assault

12 hrs ago | 727 Views

Pumula South Endures Five Months of Water Shortage

12 hrs ago | 139 Views

Former artisanal miner finds better opportunities in South Africa

12 hrs ago | 408 Views

Three Zimbabweans sentenced to life for brutal murders in South Africa

14 hrs ago | 897 Views

Fake doctor spotted at Mpilo Hospital days after release on bail

17 hrs ago | 1817 Views

BCC denounces Dexter Nduna's bid to seize parking management in Bulawayo: A threat to local jobs and progress

19 hrs ago | 3512 Views

'Zimbabweans bear brunt of instability'

21 hrs ago | 511 Views

Frontier Wealth Group extends their association with ZAA Australia as Nominees announced

21 hrs ago | 133 Views

Govt accused of protecting rogue Khumalo Pry school head

23 hrs ago | 1850 Views

Involve women in community development, churches urged

23 hrs ago | 77 Views

What will Zimbabwe do on the UN Security Council without a foreign policy?

23 hrs ago | 370 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power struggle

30 Sep 2024 at 08:31hrs | 6279 Views

Zimbabwe cop wakes up to find empty coffin splashed with blood in her yard

30 Sep 2024 at 08:26hrs | 1513 Views

Zimbabwe businessmen face US$1.4 Million fraud charges over property scam

30 Sep 2024 at 07:59hrs | 821 Views

Anti-Chinese investors Maguwu releases a damning report

30 Sep 2024 at 07:55hrs | 721 Views

'Mnangagwa no different from Ian Smith'

30 Sep 2024 at 07:54hrs | 800 Views

Zimbabwe urged to emulate Kenya's GenZ digital activism

30 Sep 2024 at 07:51hrs | 224 Views

2 'town clerks' running Harare

30 Sep 2024 at 07:45hrs | 645 Views

Bulawayo pegs 2025 budget at US$309m

30 Sep 2024 at 07:44hrs | 89 Views

ZNA legal officer's trial starts on 22 October

30 Sep 2024 at 07:44hrs | 522 Views

Rolling power cuts cripple maternal healthcare services in Harare clinics

30 Sep 2024 at 07:43hrs | 101 Views

Factionalism threatens Zanu-PF unity

30 Sep 2024 at 07:42hrs | 603 Views

Zimbabwe's month-on-month inflation surges to 5.8% in September

30 Sep 2024 at 07:41hrs | 139 Views

Bulawayo police to adopt AI in crime-fighting efforts

30 Sep 2024 at 07:35hrs | 247 Views

Swift action by Bulawayo Fire Brigade saves trucks and buildings

30 Sep 2024 at 07:30hrs | 666 Views

ZANU PF MP blocks sponsors

30 Sep 2024 at 07:30hrs | 378 Views

'PVO Bill to define Zimbabwe's identity'

30 Sep 2024 at 07:29hrs | 175 Views

'Mnangagwa's milestones shake Zimbabwe's political landscape'

30 Sep 2024 at 07:29hrs | 683 Views

5 girls from one family perish in horror crash

30 Sep 2024 at 07:17hrs | 684 Views

Amsterdam activists hand out hundreds of balloons and leaflets in protest against neocolonialism

29 Sep 2024 at 18:51hrs | 399 Views

Zimbabwe's government: The biggest threat to its own currency

29 Sep 2024 at 15:25hrs | 3078 Views

Drugs and substance abuse - fighting the scourge together as one.

29 Sep 2024 at 15:18hrs | 178 Views

Women are architects of peace and conflict resolution; churches

29 Sep 2024 at 14:51hrs | 176 Views

Tourism promotes Zim economy, regional and global peace

29 Sep 2024 at 14:47hrs | 153 Views