Chamisa's Blue Movement using CCC structures

by Staff reporter
3 mins ago | Views
Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa's newly formed Blue Movement is reportedly leveraging Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) structures to rally support, raising concerns among political analysts about the movement's potential challenges and the possibility of facing a fate similar to its predecessor.

Chamisa recently stepped down from the CCC, citing concerns over infiltration by Zanu-PF after self-imposed interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu purged several CCC legislators from Parliament. In the wake of this upheaval, former CCC legislators Amos Chibaya and Ostallos Siziba have embarked on a tour across the provinces to update grassroots supporters about Chamisa's new political movement, which will adopt blue as its identifying color.

However, reports indicate discontent among senior opposition figures, who feel sidelined by Chibaya and Siziba's provincial meetings promoting the new movement without broader consultation. Recent developments have unveiled that the duo is attempting to mobilize support using CCC structures, even as Chamisa has distanced himself from the formation.

This became apparent when Chibaya and Siziba sought to hold a rally at the Mkoba Golf Course in Gweru. Their application referenced the CCC name and structures, raising further questions about their alignment with the newly established movement. "Police have banned our rally in Mkoba on the grounds of insufficient information about the venue, despite the letter clearly stating the location," Siziba stated.

The prohibition order dated March 9, issued by Chief Superintendent TB Gumpo of Gweru Police Urban, referred to the conveners as "CCC Midlands Province," indicating ongoing ties to the original party structure.

Political analysts are voicing concerns about Chamisa's direction. Stephen Chan, a professor of World Politics at the University of London's School of Oriental and African Studies, emphasized the need for Chamisa to develop a well-organized strategy. "The uncertainty regarding Chamisa's next steps stems from his own indecision. He must create a strong organization to avoid infiltration, as any unstructured movement can be easily compromised," Chan noted.

Analyst Rashweat Mukundu echoed these sentiments, arguing that while political support bases cannot be legally owned, the Blue Movement could face obstacles given Zimbabwe's politicized judiciary. "The judicial system can be manipulated for Zanu-PF's political advantage, making it difficult for Chamisa to navigate the landscape effectively. A new party, designed to be resilient against infiltration, may be his best path forward," Mukundu stated.

He criticized the emergence of individuals like Tshabangu, who he claims have not genuinely campaigned for the CCC yet seek leadership roles, undermining democratic practices. Mukundu called on opposition forces to maintain pressure on Zanu-PF and stay mobilized for future electoral contests.

In the meantime, Gweru police have justified the ban on the planned rally by citing "threats of violence," further complicating the situation for Chamisa and his supporters as they seek to establish their new movement amid existing tensions.

Source - newsday
More on: #Chamisa, #Movement, #CCC

