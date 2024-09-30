Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe police viral 'potato theft' video

by Staff reporter
54 mins ago
A video circulating on social media has ignited allegations of potato theft at Strathmore Farm in Banket, leading to widespread speculation within the community. However, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has dismissed these claims, clarifying the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to the ZRP, reports suggesting that community members invaded the farm to steal potatoes are unfounded. The farm, owned by Retired High Court Judge Vernanda Cecil Ziyambi, is currently leased to Jonathan Timothy Mackwade for potato farming.



Police investigations reveal that potato harvesting at Strathmore Farm began two weeks prior and was completed on September 23, 2024. On September 24, the farm manager permitted local residents and farm workers to collect damaged potatoes left in the field after harvesting.

In light of the misinformation circulating on social media, the ZRP has urged the public to refrain from spreading falsehoods that could exacerbate tensions within the community.

The police emphasized the importance of verifying information before sharing it, particularly in cases that could incite unrest or misunderstandings among local residents.



