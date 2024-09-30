Munhumutapa calls for cessation of the Government's role in chief appointments

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a significant letter addressing the legal framework surrounding traditional leadership in Zimbabwe, Mambo Munhumutapa has formally requested a cessation of the Minister of Local Government and Public Works' authority to appoint and enthrone chiefs. He emphasizes the crucial role judges play in implementing laws through their judgments.Munhumutapa's correspondence seeks the processing of a writ from the High Court of Zimbabwe demanding a payment of USD 69,600.00 from the Minister. This payment was granted by Mrs. Justice Munangati Manongwa on September 30, 2022, under case number HC3981/22. He also requests assistance in ensuring the payment of outstanding wages owed to him, as outlined in a Letter of Demand dated August 19, 2024.The letter underscores the validity of a High Court Order issued on September 28, 2024, which remains in effect due to a bar established by the High Court on September 26, 2024. Munhumutapa asserts that this bar should continue until the defendant complies with court directives. He argues that, as a result, any decisions made by the Parliamentary Traditional Council (PTC) are null and void.Furthermore, Munhumutapa expresses his willingness to assist President Dr. Emmerson Mnangagwa with matters related to the appointment and enthronement of chiefs. He formally notifies the Parliament of Zimbabwe, through Hon. Advocate Jacob Mudenda, urging all senators and chiefs to refrain from exercising their duties related to traditional leadership until the outlined issues are resolved.The letter concludes by stating that it must be treated as both an interdict and a letter of execution, urging prompt action from the relevant authorities. Attached to the letter are the writ, bar, and High Court Order for further guidance, with Munhumutapa hoping for immediate implementation of his requests to uphold judicial decisions regarding traditional leadership in Zimbabwe.