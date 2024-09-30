Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chivayo gifts Daisy Mtukudzi a 2024 Toyota Fortuner

by Staff reporter
55 secs ago | Views
Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo has made headlines once again, this time by gifting Daisy Mtukudzi, widow of the late music legend Oliver Mtukudzi, a brand-new 2024 Toyota Fortuner. The gesture comes in the midst of an ongoing family feud over the late icon's estate, which has divided the Mtukudzi family.

The gift from Chivayo, known for his flashy lifestyle and high-profile business dealings, has sparked a mixture of reactions. Many see it as an act of generosity, while others question the timing of the gift amid the unresolved tensions between Mtukudzi's widow and other family members.

Daisy Mtukudzi has been at the center of the family dispute, with some relatives claiming they have been left out of discussions concerning the late musician's estate, including control of Tuku Music and other assets. Oliver Mtukudzi, who passed away in 2019, was one of Zimbabwe's most celebrated musicians, leaving behind a legacy not only in the music industry but also a substantial estate.

Chivayo, who is often embroiled in controversy, downplayed the significance of his gesture, describing it as a "small token of appreciation" for the role Daisy played in managing Mtukudzi's legacy. He reportedly handed over the luxury vehicle during a private meeting, expressing his admiration for the late musician's contribution to Zimbabwean culture.

The feud within the Mtukudzi family has been ongoing since Oliver's death, with claims that some family members feel sidelined in key decisions regarding the estate. Daisy has consistently defended her position, stating that she is acting in the best interest of preserving her late husband's legacy.

While the family squabbles continue, Chivayo's gift has added a new dimension to the public narrative. Whether seen as a supportive gesture or an attempt to gain favor, the spotlight remains on the Mtukudzi family's ongoing legal and personal battles over the legacy of one of Zimbabwe's most beloved icons.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Munhumutapa calls for cessation of the Government's role in chief appointments

32 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe police viral 'potato theft' video

44 mins ago | 63 Views

SA insurance companies crackdown on foreign truck drivers

4 hrs ago | 454 Views

Chamisa's Blue Movement using CCC structures

4 hrs ago | 917 Views

Supermarkets, vendors reject ZiG

5 hrs ago | 600 Views

Mafume led Harare City Council defends bankrolling Mnangagwa wife's projects

5 hrs ago | 209 Views

Mnangagwa accords Nare State-assisted funeral

5 hrs ago | 231 Views

SA immigration officer found with bribe money and 6 passports of foreigners

5 hrs ago | 703 Views

60% of pupils hungry, feel El Niño pinch

5 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zinasu protests ZiG devaluation

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

15 CCC activists acquitted

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

4 Cameroonians in court for falsifying Zimbabwean passports

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Justice Selo Nare

5 hrs ago | 53 Views

Harare housing co-op leaders in land scam

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 2 army generals upon retirement

5 hrs ago | 386 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe bids farewell to Air Chief Marshal Moyo

5 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zimbabwe Young Warriors secure COSAFA semi-final spot

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

Businessman, lawyer in US$800k fraud scandal

5 hrs ago | 193 Views

16 pregnant pupils fail to write Grade 7 exams

5 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zanu PF never helped ANC/Umkhonto wesizwe during Apartheid: MRP tells Ramaphosa

15 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Teen acquitted of rape charges despite evidence of sexual assault

16 hrs ago | 885 Views

Pumula South Endures Five Months of Water Shortage

16 hrs ago | 175 Views

Former artisanal miner finds better opportunities in South Africa

16 hrs ago | 462 Views

Three Zimbabweans sentenced to life for brutal murders in South Africa

19 hrs ago | 997 Views

Fake doctor spotted at Mpilo Hospital days after release on bail

22 hrs ago | 2286 Views

BCC denounces Dexter Nduna's bid to seize parking management in Bulawayo: A threat to local jobs and progress

23 hrs ago | 4291 Views

'Zimbabweans bear brunt of instability'

30 Sep 2024 at 12:16hrs | 529 Views

Frontier Wealth Group extends their association with ZAA Australia as Nominees announced

30 Sep 2024 at 12:12hrs | 135 Views

Govt accused of protecting rogue Khumalo Pry school head

30 Sep 2024 at 10:37hrs | 1956 Views

Involve women in community development, churches urged

30 Sep 2024 at 10:03hrs | 79 Views

What will Zimbabwe do on the UN Security Council without a foreign policy?

30 Sep 2024 at 09:58hrs | 405 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power struggle

30 Sep 2024 at 08:31hrs | 6861 Views

Zimbabwe cop wakes up to find empty coffin splashed with blood in her yard

30 Sep 2024 at 08:26hrs | 1587 Views

Zimbabwe businessmen face US$1.4 Million fraud charges over property scam

30 Sep 2024 at 07:59hrs | 862 Views

Anti-Chinese investors Maguwu releases a damning report

30 Sep 2024 at 07:55hrs | 790 Views

'Mnangagwa no different from Ian Smith'

30 Sep 2024 at 07:54hrs | 855 Views

Zimbabwe urged to emulate Kenya's GenZ digital activism

30 Sep 2024 at 07:51hrs | 228 Views

2 'town clerks' running Harare

30 Sep 2024 at 07:45hrs | 712 Views

Bulawayo pegs 2025 budget at US$309m

30 Sep 2024 at 07:44hrs | 97 Views

ZNA legal officer's trial starts on 22 October

30 Sep 2024 at 07:44hrs | 535 Views

Rolling power cuts cripple maternal healthcare services in Harare clinics

30 Sep 2024 at 07:43hrs | 104 Views

Factionalism threatens Zanu-PF unity

30 Sep 2024 at 07:42hrs | 655 Views

Zimbabwe's month-on-month inflation surges to 5.8% in September

30 Sep 2024 at 07:41hrs | 140 Views

Bulawayo police to adopt AI in crime-fighting efforts

30 Sep 2024 at 07:35hrs | 282 Views

Swift action by Bulawayo Fire Brigade saves trucks and buildings

30 Sep 2024 at 07:30hrs | 707 Views

ZANU PF MP blocks sponsors

30 Sep 2024 at 07:30hrs | 393 Views

'PVO Bill to define Zimbabwe's identity'

30 Sep 2024 at 07:29hrs | 178 Views

'Mnangagwa's milestones shake Zimbabwe's political landscape'

30 Sep 2024 at 07:29hrs | 722 Views

5 girls from one family perish in horror crash

30 Sep 2024 at 07:17hrs | 742 Views