Death at Harare pool party

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Highlands, Harare, have launched a manhunt for two male suspects in connection with the death of a 21-year-old man, Wayne Kudakwashe Gamble, whose body was found floating in a swimming pool. The tragic incident occurred following a party Gamble had attended with former schoolmates on Sunday.In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), police confirmed that the body of the deceased was retrieved and transported to Parirenyatwa Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.In a separate incident, police in Epworth are investigating a murder case that took place on Sunday near Epworth High School. According to authorities, suspects Evidence Shirichena and Elvis Shirishena allegedly stabbed their cousin, Justice Magombeze (30), during an argument over US$3.Magombeze was rushed to Chitungwiza Central Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment. Police have since launched a manhunt for the two suspects, who are currently on the run.Authorities have urged anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects in either case to come forward and assist with investigations.