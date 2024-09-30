'Zimbabwe public properties an eyesore'

News / National

by Staff reporter

National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Zhemu Soda has called for immediate action to renovate government properties across Zimbabwe, describing many as uninhabitable and unsightly. Speaking at a recent strategic planning workshop in Mutare, Soda expressed concern over the deteriorating state of these buildings, which has led civil servants to avoid them."When we talk of repairs and maintenance of government properties, this is actually an eyesore. Most of the government properties that are lying out there are no longer habitable," he said.Soda highlighted that some properties had been illegally occupied, adding to the urgency of the situation. "In most instances, those houses are being occupied illegally. As we speak, we have some people we are trying to evict, but they are deciding to occupy them," he noted.He emphasized the importance of restoring these properties for the benefit of civil servants and to uphold the value of government assets. The minister announced plans to work with the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion to secure funding for the renovation efforts.Soda noted that the government properties, once refurbished, should provide civil servants with much-needed housing as a non-monetary benefit. "Because of the condition in which the houses are in, they are no longer habitable as the civil servants are shunning them," he said, pointing to the need for immediate intervention.The initiative has received support from various stakeholders, who believe it will improve the working environment for civil servants and enhance public service delivery. Soda assured that a detailed renovation plan would be shared in the coming weeks, as the government aims to revitalize its infrastructure and public services.He called on all relevant stakeholders to collaborate in ensuring the success of this renovation project, which is part of a broader effort to create a more conducive environment for civil servants while preserving the dignity of government assets.