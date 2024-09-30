Latest News Editor's Choice


Mafume suspends town clerk Chisango

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Harare mayor Jacob Mafume has suspended Town Clerk Hosiah Chisango on allegations of misconduct, including the unauthorized awarding of a street lighting tender to a blacklisted company and unlawfully extending his contract. The suspension took effect on Monday, September 30.

Chisango was previously arrested in July for allegedly awarding a US$9.2 million street lighting tender to businessman Moses Mpofu, who is also involved in a separate controversy related to the Presidential Goat Scheme. Chisango was granted US$500 bail on September 17, pending trial for criminal abuse of office.

In a suspension letter, Mafume cited several breaches of statutory regulations that could lead to significant financial losses for the city council. Among the accusations was Chisango’s involvement in awarding a tender to Jukula Enterprises, a blacklisted company with a history of breaching its obligations, which Mafume noted as a serious failure of Chisango's responsibility as the council’s accounting officer.

"In doing so, you have failed one of your primary functions as the accounting officer, which is to protect the council's interests," Mafume wrote.

Chisango is also being criticized for his failure to secure effective Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software to manage the council’s billing and accounting systems, an issue that has persisted for five years. Mafume noted that this failure has resulted in missed statutory audits, delayed budget approvals, and negative reports from the Auditor General, further tarnishing the council's reputation.

Additionally, Chisango allegedly extended his contract indefinitely without council authorization after its expiration in July 2023. He is also accused of unauthorized appointments of senior council officials to key positions, undermining the council and the Local Government Board’s authority.

The suspension includes full pay and benefits, but Chisango has been prohibited from attending the workplace or performing his duties unless instructed otherwise by the mayor. Mafume also warned Chisango against interfering with council staff and witnesses during the investigation.

This latest development adds to the mounting controversy surrounding Chisango’s tenure, which has been marred by allegations of misconduct and administrative failures.

Source - NewZimbabwe

