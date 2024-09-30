News / National
Beitbridge man threatens victim before robbing him
A man from Beitbridge has been jailed after using a knife to threaten a victim before robbing him of his mobile phone at a bushy area.
Benard Pedzisai (36) appeared before Beitbridge Magistrates Court facing a charge of robbery.
He was convicted and sentenced to 12 months in jail.
Two months were suspended for 5 years on condition of good behaviour.
He will serve an effective 10 months in prison.
On September 21 the complainant was coming from the Limpopo view police cottages when Pedzisai emerged from a bushy area.
Pedzisai demanded a cellphone from the complainant then he pulled a knife from his jacket and pointed it at the complainant who then surrendered her phone, an Itel P40 which had US$60 in its porch.
Pedzisai ran into the bush and the complainant shouted for help. The accused person was apprehended by a passerby and the phone and money was recovered.
A report was filed to the police which led to the accused person's arrest.
Source - Byo24News