Beitbridge man threatens victim before robbing him

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A man from Beitbridge has been jailed after using a knife to threaten a victim before robbing him of his mobile phone at a bushy area.Benard Pedzisai (36) appeared before Beitbridge Magistrates Court facing a charge of robbery.He was convicted and sentenced to 12 months in jail.Two months were suspended for 5 years on condition of good behaviour.He will serve an effective 10 months in prison.On September 21 the complainant was coming from the Limpopo view police cottages when Pedzisai emerged from a bushy area.Pedzisai demanded a cellphone from the complainant then he pulled a knife from his jacket and pointed it at the complainant who then surrendered her phone, an Itel P40 which had US$60 in its porch.Pedzisai ran into the bush and the complainant shouted for help. The accused person was apprehended by a passerby and the phone and money was recovered.A report was filed to the police which led to the accused person's arrest.