Man jailed 30 years for murder

by Stephen Jakes

A 28-YEAR-OLD man from Shurugwi in Midlands has been slapped with a 30-year jail term for killing another.Tendai Tonderai Marihoho appeared before the Gweru High Court on a charge of murder.He was convicted and sentenced to 30 years in jail.National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on August 10, 2022, Marihoho aged 26 at that time and the deceased, aged 40 at that time, were at Senzo Bottle Store, in Jekwe Business Center drinking beer.The court heard that the now-deceased confronted Marihoho over an incident in which Marihoho assaulted the deceased's father.This did not go well with Marihoho who withdrew an okapi and charged towards the now deceased. He was restrained from attacking the deceased by a friend.Marihoho later dragged the now-deceased outside where he poured beer on him before stabbing him once on the chest leading to his death.He then fled the scene. A police report was made leading to his arrest.