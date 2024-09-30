Man killed for snatching beer

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A 37–YEAR–OLD MAN from Zvishavane has been slapped with five years in jail for killing a nightclub patron who grabbed off his beer during a scuffle.Pardon Home appeared before the High court sitting in Gweru charged with Culpable Homicide.The High Court convicted and sentenced him to 8 years in jail of which three years were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.The court was told that on March 9 2022, Home was drinking beer at Safari Night Club, Four Miles Business Center in Zvishavane where the now deceased was a patron.The now-deceased went and grabbed beer from the six that Home had bought for himself. They both fought over the beer until they took the fight outside.While outside Home produced a sharp object from his pocket which he used to stab the now deceased on the head and arms.The accused person fled the scene and the now deceased was ferried to the hospital where he died on March 10.Investigations were carried out which led to the arrest of Home.