Baba Harare rebrands as 'King David' following shift to Gospel music

News / National

by Staff reporter

Born-again musician Baba Harare has officially changed his stage name to King David as part of his transformation from jiti to gospel music. The new name was unveiled in a recently released music video titled "Ngoma" by gospel artist Ashy Anointed (Hannok), where King David makes a special appearance.The song, which emphasizes gratitude and praise to the Lord, highlights the musician's new spiritual direction and faith-based musical journey.In sharing the release of the video, the artist wrote on his Facebook page, "Titambe saDavid akatamba kusvika mai vapopota” (Let us dance like David danced until his mother complained), reflecting his inspiration from the biblical King David, known for his exuberant worship through music and dance.Fans of the musician have expressed excitement over the rebrand and his newfound dedication to gospel music, marking a new chapter in his career.