Former Harare Mayor in court for indecent assault

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Harare mayor Muchadei Masunda recently appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court facing charges of indecently assaulting his client, Ms. Ropafadzo Sibusiso Chidawu (34). Masunda, who has denied the charges, made an application for discharge at the close of the State's case.Harare Provincial Magistrate Mrs. Ayanda Dhliwayo deferred the ruling to October 4, 2024.According to the State, Ms. Chidawu is a beneficiary of the Oliver Mandishona Chidawu Trust, and Masunda was appointed as a legal consultant and second trustee of the same trust. The court heard that on August 4, 2023, Ms. Chidawu visited Masunda's office to discuss matters related to the trust. However, upon her arrival, Masunda reportedly expressed unwillingness to engage with her.It is alleged that Masunda then approached Ms. Chidawu and indecently grabbed her waist twice with both hands. Disturbed by the incident, Ms. Chidawu reported the matter to the police. The State noted that the complainant did not sustain any physical injuries and was not medically examined.The case has drawn significant public attention, and the outcome of the ruling is highly anticipated.