Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tsholotsho thief's luck runs out

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A 20-year-old man from Tsholotsho, Matabeleland North, has been sentenced to over six years in jail after being convicted of unlawful entry, escaping from custody, and assault. The accused, Bukhabo Sibanda, faced multiple charges, including stealing a blanket and an amplifier from a local home and evading custody on more than one occasion.

Sibanda's crime spree came to an end following a series of illegal acts that included assault and multiple escape attempts from lawful custody. His arrest and sentencing were confirmed by the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) in a statement on X.

The incident began on June 2, 2024, when the complainant, Sibongile Mguni, attended a funeral, leaving her homestead under the care of her nine-year-old son. Upon returning the next day, she discovered that her 2-in-1 blanket and black amplifier had been stolen.

Mguni followed the tracks leading to Sibanda's residence, where she found the stolen items hidden in his bedroom. A police report was made, leading to Sibanda's initial arrest. However, he managed to escape from custody twice before committing another crime, an assault, which led to his eventual re-arrest.

Sibanda's sentence brings an end to his short-lived crime spree, with justice served for the theft and other charges he faced.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Thief, #Tsholotsho, #Luck

Comments


Must Read

Bulawayo launches smart city surveillance system

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Former Harare Mayor in court for indecent assault

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Zambian judges hold emergency crisis meeting

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Chinese company to build lithium refinery plant in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Baba Harare rebrands as 'King David' following shift to Gospel music

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

The curse of diamonds: How Zimbabwe's wealth is failing its people

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

The scream of sanctions: A weary story

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Man killed for snatching beer

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Man jailed 30 years for murder

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Beitbridge man threatens victim before robbing him

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Mafume suspends town clerk Chisango

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

'Zimbabwe public properties an eyesore'

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Death at Harare pool party

3 hrs ago | 302 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu trial kicks off this Wednesday

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

MK Party refuses to be cowed by captured Cape Town High Court

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

'ANC will never be DA's branch'

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Chivayo gifts Daisy Mtukudzi a 2024 Toyota Fortuner

4 hrs ago | 523 Views

Munhumutapa calls for cessation of the Government's role in chief appointments

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe police viral 'potato theft' video

4 hrs ago | 292 Views

SA insurance companies crackdown on foreign truck drivers

8 hrs ago | 592 Views

Chamisa's Blue Movement using CCC structures

8 hrs ago | 1329 Views

Supermarkets, vendors reject ZiG

8 hrs ago | 859 Views

Mafume led Harare City Council defends bankrolling Mnangagwa wife's projects

8 hrs ago | 286 Views

Mnangagwa accords Nare State-assisted funeral

8 hrs ago | 276 Views

SA immigration officer found with bribe money and 6 passports of foreigners

8 hrs ago | 928 Views

60% of pupils hungry, feel El Niño pinch

8 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zinasu protests ZiG devaluation

8 hrs ago | 186 Views

15 CCC activists acquitted

8 hrs ago | 204 Views

4 Cameroonians in court for falsifying Zimbabwean passports

8 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Justice Selo Nare

8 hrs ago | 66 Views

Harare housing co-op leaders in land scam

8 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 2 army generals upon retirement

8 hrs ago | 573 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe bids farewell to Air Chief Marshal Moyo

8 hrs ago | 865 Views

Zimbabwe Young Warriors secure COSAFA semi-final spot

8 hrs ago | 134 Views

Businessman, lawyer in US$800k fraud scandal

8 hrs ago | 245 Views

16 pregnant pupils fail to write Grade 7 exams

9 hrs ago | 297 Views

Zanu PF never helped ANC/Umkhonto wesizwe during Apartheid: MRP tells Ramaphosa

19 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Teen acquitted of rape charges despite evidence of sexual assault

20 hrs ago | 931 Views

Pumula South Endures Five Months of Water Shortage

20 hrs ago | 190 Views

Former artisanal miner finds better opportunities in South Africa

20 hrs ago | 487 Views

Three Zimbabweans sentenced to life for brutal murders in South Africa

23 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Fake doctor spotted at Mpilo Hospital days after release on bail

30 Sep 2024 at 16:05hrs | 2380 Views

BCC denounces Dexter Nduna's bid to seize parking management in Bulawayo: A threat to local jobs and progress

30 Sep 2024 at 14:28hrs | 4650 Views

'Zimbabweans bear brunt of instability'

30 Sep 2024 at 12:16hrs | 544 Views

Frontier Wealth Group extends their association with ZAA Australia as Nominees announced

30 Sep 2024 at 12:12hrs | 135 Views

Govt accused of protecting rogue Khumalo Pry school head

30 Sep 2024 at 10:37hrs | 1990 Views

Involve women in community development, churches urged

30 Sep 2024 at 10:03hrs | 80 Views

What will Zimbabwe do on the UN Security Council without a foreign policy?

30 Sep 2024 at 09:58hrs | 416 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power struggle

30 Sep 2024 at 08:31hrs | 7228 Views