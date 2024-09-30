Tsholotsho thief's luck runs out

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 20-year-old man from Tsholotsho, Matabeleland North, has been sentenced to over six years in jail after being convicted of unlawful entry, escaping from custody, and assault. The accused, Bukhabo Sibanda, faced multiple charges, including stealing a blanket and an amplifier from a local home and evading custody on more than one occasion.Sibanda's crime spree came to an end following a series of illegal acts that included assault and multiple escape attempts from lawful custody. His arrest and sentencing were confirmed by the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) in a statement on X.The incident began on June 2, 2024, when the complainant, Sibongile Mguni, attended a funeral, leaving her homestead under the care of her nine-year-old son. Upon returning the next day, she discovered that her 2-in-1 blanket and black amplifier had been stolen.Mguni followed the tracks leading to Sibanda's residence, where she found the stolen items hidden in his bedroom. A police report was made, leading to Sibanda's initial arrest. However, he managed to escape from custody twice before committing another crime, an assault, which led to his eventual re-arrest.Sibanda's sentence brings an end to his short-lived crime spree, with justice served for the theft and other charges he faced.