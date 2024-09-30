Bulawayo launches smart city surveillance system

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Bulawayo, Judith Ncube, has officially launched the Smart City Surveillance System, a significant step in utilizing technology to fight crime in the city. The surveillance system is a collaborative initiative between the Bulawayo Business Against Crime Forum of Zimbabwe (BACFOZ) and local security agency Safeguard.This project marks a major milestone in the city's efforts to embrace modern policing techniques, with law enforcement set to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into crime prevention and investigation. The use of technology is expected to fundamentally change how crime is managed, making it easier to monitor and respond to criminal activities in real-time.Speaking at the commissioning event, Ncube emphasized the importance of technology in improving security and ensuring that Bulawayo remains safe for businesses and residents alike.The introduction of this system aligns with broader national efforts to modernize law enforcement and enhance the efficiency of policing in urban areas. The partnership between BACFOZ, Safeguard, and the police is expected to foster greater collaboration in securing the city's public spaces.