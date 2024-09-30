Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo launches smart city surveillance system

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Bulawayo, Judith Ncube, has officially launched the Smart City Surveillance System, a significant step in utilizing technology to fight crime in the city. The surveillance system is a collaborative initiative between the Bulawayo Business Against Crime Forum of Zimbabwe (BACFOZ) and local security agency Safeguard.

This project marks a major milestone in the city's efforts to embrace modern policing techniques, with law enforcement set to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into crime prevention and investigation. The use of technology is expected to fundamentally change how crime is managed, making it easier to monitor and respond to criminal activities in real-time.

Speaking at the commissioning event, Ncube emphasized the importance of technology in improving security and ensuring that Bulawayo remains safe for businesses and residents alike.

The introduction of this system aligns with broader national efforts to modernize law enforcement and enhance the efficiency of policing in urban areas. The partnership between BACFOZ, Safeguard, and the police is expected to foster greater collaboration in securing the city's public spaces.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Thief, #Tsholotsho, #Luck

Comments


Must Read

Tsholotsho thief's luck runs out

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Former Harare Mayor in court for indecent assault

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Zambian judges hold emergency crisis meeting

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Chinese company to build lithium refinery plant in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Baba Harare rebrands as 'King David' following shift to Gospel music

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

The curse of diamonds: How Zimbabwe's wealth is failing its people

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

The scream of sanctions: A weary story

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Man killed for snatching beer

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Man jailed 30 years for murder

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Beitbridge man threatens victim before robbing him

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Mafume suspends town clerk Chisango

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

'Zimbabwe public properties an eyesore'

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Death at Harare pool party

3 hrs ago | 293 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu trial kicks off this Wednesday

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

MK Party refuses to be cowed by captured Cape Town High Court

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

'ANC will never be DA's branch'

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Chivayo gifts Daisy Mtukudzi a 2024 Toyota Fortuner

4 hrs ago | 515 Views

Munhumutapa calls for cessation of the Government's role in chief appointments

4 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zimbabwe police viral 'potato theft' video

4 hrs ago | 290 Views

SA insurance companies crackdown on foreign truck drivers

8 hrs ago | 592 Views

Chamisa's Blue Movement using CCC structures

8 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Supermarkets, vendors reject ZiG

8 hrs ago | 857 Views

Mafume led Harare City Council defends bankrolling Mnangagwa wife's projects

8 hrs ago | 285 Views

Mnangagwa accords Nare State-assisted funeral

8 hrs ago | 275 Views

SA immigration officer found with bribe money and 6 passports of foreigners

8 hrs ago | 927 Views

60% of pupils hungry, feel El Niño pinch

8 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zinasu protests ZiG devaluation

8 hrs ago | 186 Views

15 CCC activists acquitted

8 hrs ago | 204 Views

4 Cameroonians in court for falsifying Zimbabwean passports

8 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Justice Selo Nare

8 hrs ago | 66 Views

Harare housing co-op leaders in land scam

8 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 2 army generals upon retirement

8 hrs ago | 569 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe bids farewell to Air Chief Marshal Moyo

8 hrs ago | 862 Views

Zimbabwe Young Warriors secure COSAFA semi-final spot

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

Businessman, lawyer in US$800k fraud scandal

8 hrs ago | 245 Views

16 pregnant pupils fail to write Grade 7 exams

8 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zanu PF never helped ANC/Umkhonto wesizwe during Apartheid: MRP tells Ramaphosa

19 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Teen acquitted of rape charges despite evidence of sexual assault

20 hrs ago | 931 Views

Pumula South Endures Five Months of Water Shortage

20 hrs ago | 190 Views

Former artisanal miner finds better opportunities in South Africa

20 hrs ago | 487 Views

Three Zimbabweans sentenced to life for brutal murders in South Africa

22 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Fake doctor spotted at Mpilo Hospital days after release on bail

30 Sep 2024 at 16:05hrs | 2380 Views

BCC denounces Dexter Nduna's bid to seize parking management in Bulawayo: A threat to local jobs and progress

30 Sep 2024 at 14:28hrs | 4648 Views

'Zimbabweans bear brunt of instability'

30 Sep 2024 at 12:16hrs | 544 Views

Frontier Wealth Group extends their association with ZAA Australia as Nominees announced

30 Sep 2024 at 12:12hrs | 135 Views

Govt accused of protecting rogue Khumalo Pry school head

30 Sep 2024 at 10:37hrs | 1990 Views

Involve women in community development, churches urged

30 Sep 2024 at 10:03hrs | 80 Views

What will Zimbabwe do on the UN Security Council without a foreign policy?

30 Sep 2024 at 09:58hrs | 416 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power struggle

30 Sep 2024 at 08:31hrs | 7220 Views