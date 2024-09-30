Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nakamba named in Warriors squad

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's national football coach, Michael Nees, has recalled Luton Town midfielder Marvellous Nakamba to the Warriors squad ahead of their crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Namibia. Nakamba, who previously captained the national team and is one of Zimbabwe's highest-profile players, returns after a long absence due to injury.

While Nakamba's return is a notable boost for the squad, two of the nation's top-scoring stars, Knowledge Musona and Nyasha Mushekwi, have not been included in the team. Fans had been calling for Nees to bring them back into the fold, but the coach opted not to select them for this assignment.

Nakamba has featured in the opening matches of the English Championship this season with Luton Town, making his return to the Warriors highly anticipated.

Zimbabwe will face Namibia on October 11 at Orlando Stadium in South Africa as they continue their campaign to qualify for AFCON 2025. The squad is set to assemble in Johannesburg on Sunday, October 6, to begin preparations for the match.

Warriors Squad

Goalkeepers
Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Martin Mapisa (Dynamos)

Defenders
Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen), Godknows Murirwa (Caps United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Teenage Hadebe (FC Cincinnati), Jordan Zemura (Udinese)

Midfielders
Marvellous Nakamba (Luton Town), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City), Tawanda Chirewa (Derby County), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum)

Forwards
Tinotenda Kadewere (FC Nantes), Khama Billiat (Yadah FC), Prince Dube (Young Africans), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Supersport United), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Daniel Msendami (Marumo Gallants), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora)

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Churches should complement government policies: Arch-Bishop Pferedzai

54 mins ago | 23 Views

Soldier sent to prison for killing five juveniles

58 mins ago | 127 Views

Bulawayo launches smart city surveillance system

4 hrs ago | 562 Views

Tsholotsho thief's luck runs out

4 hrs ago | 386 Views

Former Harare Mayor in court for indecent assault

5 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zambian judges hold emergency crisis meeting

5 hrs ago | 552 Views

Chinese company to build lithium refinery plant in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 305 Views

Baba Harare rebrands as 'King David' following shift to Gospel music

5 hrs ago | 179 Views

The curse of diamonds: How Zimbabwe's wealth is failing its people

6 hrs ago | 177 Views

The scream of sanctions: A weary story

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Man killed for snatching beer

6 hrs ago | 221 Views

Man jailed 30 years for murder

6 hrs ago | 185 Views

Beitbridge man threatens victim before robbing him

6 hrs ago | 82 Views

Mafume suspends town clerk Chisango

6 hrs ago | 177 Views

'Zimbabwe public properties an eyesore'

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Death at Harare pool party

7 hrs ago | 538 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu trial kicks off this Wednesday

7 hrs ago | 89 Views

MK Party refuses to be cowed by captured Cape Town High Court

7 hrs ago | 133 Views

'ANC will never be DA's branch'

7 hrs ago | 133 Views

Chivayo gifts Daisy Mtukudzi a 2024 Toyota Fortuner

7 hrs ago | 717 Views

Munhumutapa calls for cessation of the Government's role in chief appointments

8 hrs ago | 321 Views

Zimbabwe police viral 'potato theft' video

8 hrs ago | 337 Views

SA insurance companies crackdown on foreign truck drivers

11 hrs ago | 621 Views

Chamisa's Blue Movement using CCC structures

12 hrs ago | 1512 Views

Supermarkets, vendors reject ZiG

12 hrs ago | 956 Views

Mafume led Harare City Council defends bankrolling Mnangagwa wife's projects

12 hrs ago | 326 Views

Mnangagwa accords Nare State-assisted funeral

12 hrs ago | 309 Views

SA immigration officer found with bribe money and 6 passports of foreigners

12 hrs ago | 985 Views

60% of pupils hungry, feel El Niño pinch

12 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zinasu protests ZiG devaluation

12 hrs ago | 192 Views

15 CCC activists acquitted

12 hrs ago | 227 Views

4 Cameroonians in court for falsifying Zimbabwean passports

12 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Justice Selo Nare

12 hrs ago | 70 Views

Harare housing co-op leaders in land scam

12 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 2 army generals upon retirement

12 hrs ago | 703 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe bids farewell to Air Chief Marshal Moyo

12 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Zimbabwe Young Warriors secure COSAFA semi-final spot

12 hrs ago | 154 Views

Businessman, lawyer in US$800k fraud scandal

12 hrs ago | 253 Views

16 pregnant pupils fail to write Grade 7 exams

12 hrs ago | 344 Views

Zanu PF never helped ANC/Umkhonto wesizwe during Apartheid: MRP tells Ramaphosa

22 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Teen acquitted of rape charges despite evidence of sexual assault

23 hrs ago | 950 Views

Pumula South Endures Five Months of Water Shortage

23 hrs ago | 192 Views

Former artisanal miner finds better opportunities in South Africa

23 hrs ago | 509 Views

Three Zimbabweans sentenced to life for brutal murders in South Africa

30 Sep 2024 at 18:55hrs | 1057 Views

Fake doctor spotted at Mpilo Hospital days after release on bail

30 Sep 2024 at 16:05hrs | 2427 Views

BCC denounces Dexter Nduna's bid to seize parking management in Bulawayo: A threat to local jobs and progress

30 Sep 2024 at 14:28hrs | 4940 Views

'Zimbabweans bear brunt of instability'

30 Sep 2024 at 12:16hrs | 545 Views

Frontier Wealth Group extends their association with ZAA Australia as Nominees announced

30 Sep 2024 at 12:12hrs | 136 Views

Govt accused of protecting rogue Khumalo Pry school head

30 Sep 2024 at 10:37hrs | 2020 Views