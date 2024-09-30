Nakamba named in Warriors squad

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's national football coach, Michael Nees, has recalled Luton Town midfielder Marvellous Nakamba to the Warriors squad ahead of their crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Namibia. Nakamba, who previously captained the national team and is one of Zimbabwe's highest-profile players, returns after a long absence due to injury.While Nakamba's return is a notable boost for the squad, two of the nation's top-scoring stars, Knowledge Musona and Nyasha Mushekwi, have not been included in the team. Fans had been calling for Nees to bring them back into the fold, but the coach opted not to select them for this assignment.Nakamba has featured in the opening matches of the English Championship this season with Luton Town, making his return to the Warriors highly anticipated.Zimbabwe will face Namibia on October 11 at Orlando Stadium in South Africa as they continue their campaign to qualify for AFCON 2025. The squad is set to assemble in Johannesburg on Sunday, October 6, to begin preparations for the match.Warriors SquadGoalkeepersWashington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Martin Mapisa (Dynamos)DefendersDivine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen), Godknows Murirwa (Caps United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Teenage Hadebe (FC Cincinnati), Jordan Zemura (Udinese)MidfieldersMarvellous Nakamba (Luton Town), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City), Tawanda Chirewa (Derby County), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum)ForwardsTinotenda Kadewere (FC Nantes), Khama Billiat (Yadah FC), Prince Dube (Young Africans), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Supersport United), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Daniel Msendami (Marumo Gallants), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora)