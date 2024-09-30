Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Soldier sent to prison for killing five juveniles

by Simbarashe Sithole in Bindura
50 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe National Army official Washington Timburwa from the ZNA's Two Brigade, Cranborne, Harare was dragged to Bindura magistrates courts yesterday after allegedly knocking down a number of minor girls at the 90 kilometer peg along Harare-Mukumbura highway.

The state led by Shiella Kudzai Maribha alleged Timburwa had been driving a private Nissan Primeira with a single passenger on board.

Upon approaching 90km peg on the said road, he failed to keep a proper control of the vehicle and veered off to the left side of the road and swerved to the right side where he went on to hit 6 pedestrians who were walking along the said road due south.

The motor vehicle overturned several times and landed on its roof approximately 5 metres from the road.

Three pedestrians died on the spot, two died upon admission at Bindura Hospital.

One pedestrian is in critical condition and is admitted at Bindura Hospital.

One passenger from the first party's vehicle sustained a cut on the head and her condition is stable. The first party (Timburwa) did not sustain any visible injuries

Victims of the accident were named as Nokutenda Mabheka, aged 14, Rachel Sinodia and Chipo Chikanda, both aged 13, who all died on the spot.

The other victims are Misiyose Benjamin, 14, and Makanaka, whose full details were not given, who both died upon admission at Bindura Hospital.

All the dead juveniles sustained serious head injuries as a result of the tragedy.

The other minor, identified as Manhenga, reportedly sustained a fractured right leg and serious head injuries and is admitted at Bindura Hospital while the passenger was named as Nyasha Ngwerume, a 22-year-old woman of Shirikadzi Village, Chief Masembura, Bindura.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Churches should complement government policies: Arch-Bishop Pferedzai

46 mins ago | 19 Views

Nakamba named in Warriors squad

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Bulawayo launches smart city surveillance system

4 hrs ago | 544 Views

Tsholotsho thief's luck runs out

4 hrs ago | 371 Views

Former Harare Mayor in court for indecent assault

4 hrs ago | 555 Views

Zambian judges hold emergency crisis meeting

5 hrs ago | 530 Views

Chinese company to build lithium refinery plant in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 301 Views

Baba Harare rebrands as 'King David' following shift to Gospel music

5 hrs ago | 175 Views

The curse of diamonds: How Zimbabwe's wealth is failing its people

6 hrs ago | 175 Views

The scream of sanctions: A weary story

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Man killed for snatching beer

6 hrs ago | 221 Views

Man jailed 30 years for murder

6 hrs ago | 184 Views

Beitbridge man threatens victim before robbing him

6 hrs ago | 82 Views

Mafume suspends town clerk Chisango

6 hrs ago | 176 Views

'Zimbabwe public properties an eyesore'

6 hrs ago | 110 Views

Death at Harare pool party

6 hrs ago | 525 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu trial kicks off this Wednesday

7 hrs ago | 89 Views

MK Party refuses to be cowed by captured Cape Town High Court

7 hrs ago | 132 Views

'ANC will never be DA's branch'

7 hrs ago | 132 Views

Chivayo gifts Daisy Mtukudzi a 2024 Toyota Fortuner

7 hrs ago | 709 Views

Munhumutapa calls for cessation of the Government's role in chief appointments

7 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zimbabwe police viral 'potato theft' video

8 hrs ago | 333 Views

SA insurance companies crackdown on foreign truck drivers

11 hrs ago | 621 Views

Chamisa's Blue Movement using CCC structures

11 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Supermarkets, vendors reject ZiG

11 hrs ago | 953 Views

Mafume led Harare City Council defends bankrolling Mnangagwa wife's projects

12 hrs ago | 325 Views

Mnangagwa accords Nare State-assisted funeral

12 hrs ago | 308 Views

SA immigration officer found with bribe money and 6 passports of foreigners

12 hrs ago | 985 Views

60% of pupils hungry, feel El Niño pinch

12 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zinasu protests ZiG devaluation

12 hrs ago | 192 Views

15 CCC activists acquitted

12 hrs ago | 227 Views

4 Cameroonians in court for falsifying Zimbabwean passports

12 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Justice Selo Nare

12 hrs ago | 70 Views

Harare housing co-op leaders in land scam

12 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 2 army generals upon retirement

12 hrs ago | 700 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe bids farewell to Air Chief Marshal Moyo

12 hrs ago | 1364 Views

Zimbabwe Young Warriors secure COSAFA semi-final spot

12 hrs ago | 154 Views

Businessman, lawyer in US$800k fraud scandal

12 hrs ago | 253 Views

16 pregnant pupils fail to write Grade 7 exams

12 hrs ago | 344 Views

Zanu PF never helped ANC/Umkhonto wesizwe during Apartheid: MRP tells Ramaphosa

22 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Teen acquitted of rape charges despite evidence of sexual assault

23 hrs ago | 950 Views

Pumula South Endures Five Months of Water Shortage

23 hrs ago | 192 Views

Former artisanal miner finds better opportunities in South Africa

23 hrs ago | 509 Views

Three Zimbabweans sentenced to life for brutal murders in South Africa

30 Sep 2024 at 18:55hrs | 1055 Views

Fake doctor spotted at Mpilo Hospital days after release on bail

30 Sep 2024 at 16:05hrs | 2424 Views

BCC denounces Dexter Nduna's bid to seize parking management in Bulawayo: A threat to local jobs and progress

30 Sep 2024 at 14:28hrs | 4936 Views

'Zimbabweans bear brunt of instability'

30 Sep 2024 at 12:16hrs | 545 Views

Frontier Wealth Group extends their association with ZAA Australia as Nominees announced

30 Sep 2024 at 12:12hrs | 136 Views

Govt accused of protecting rogue Khumalo Pry school head

30 Sep 2024 at 10:37hrs | 2020 Views