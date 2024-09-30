Soldier sent to prison for killing five juveniles

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Bindura

Zimbabwe National Army official Washington Timburwa from the ZNA's Two Brigade, Cranborne, Harare was dragged to Bindura magistrates courts yesterday after allegedly knocking down a number of minor girls at the 90 kilometer peg along Harare-Mukumbura highway.The state led by Shiella Kudzai Maribha alleged Timburwa had been driving a private Nissan Primeira with a single passenger on board.Upon approaching 90km peg on the said road, he failed to keep a proper control of the vehicle and veered off to the left side of the road and swerved to the right side where he went on to hit 6 pedestrians who were walking along the said road due south.The motor vehicle overturned several times and landed on its roof approximately 5 metres from the road.Three pedestrians died on the spot, two died upon admission at Bindura Hospital.One pedestrian is in critical condition and is admitted at Bindura Hospital.One passenger from the first party's vehicle sustained a cut on the head and her condition is stable. The first party (Timburwa) did not sustain any visible injuriesVictims of the accident were named as Nokutenda Mabheka, aged 14, Rachel Sinodia and Chipo Chikanda, both aged 13, who all died on the spot.The other victims are Misiyose Benjamin, 14, and Makanaka, whose full details were not given, who both died upon admission at Bindura Hospital.All the dead juveniles sustained serious head injuries as a result of the tragedy.The other minor, identified as Manhenga, reportedly sustained a fractured right leg and serious head injuries and is admitted at Bindura Hospital while the passenger was named as Nyasha Ngwerume, a 22-year-old woman of Shirikadzi Village, Chief Masembura, Bindura.