Churches should complement government policies: Arch-Bishop Pferedzai

by Edson Mapani

Leader of ST Luke's Apostolic Ejiwel Jekenishen Church, Arch-Bishop Dr Phillip Pferedzai has urged churches to complement government efforts and policies for the country to fully realise the upper middle income economy by the year 2030.Speaking during the official opening for one of the church Women's Assembly offices, Dr Pferedzai said it is the church's duty to invest in technical skills which complement development."As the church, we are not looking back when it comes to development. Currently, at this headquarters we are undertaking one of the biggest projects including the construction of a conference centre for deacons, office for prophets, church security department and offices of ministry for shepherds (vafudzi)," he said.Archbishop Pferedzai added that they were not only confining their developmental projects at the churches' main shrine, but were spreading their wings into Mozambique and South Africa."Apart from these ongoing projects at this headquarters, we have other projects including farming at our farm in Chipinge to ensure food security or sufficiency, school in Checheche (Chipinge South) to ensure education for all. We have plans to build a vocational training centre," he said.Founded on the 17th of July in 1932 by the late Visionary, Luke Mataruka Pferedzai, the St Luke's Apostolic Ejiwel Jekenishen Church has been playing pivotal role in ensuring freedom of worship and Zimbabwe's independence through supporting comrades during the liberation struggle.Several churches in Zimbabwe have been playing a pivotal role in supporting their government through building schools, clinics, farming, religious tourism and hospitality, among others.