Referees and money pays off for Simba Bhora

If there were any doubts about the impact of financial backing on football success, Shamva-based side Simba Bhora's transformation in just two seasons in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League has silenced them. The club's meteoric rise is largely attributed to the unwavering commitment of its owner, Simba Ndoro, and his business partners, Brighton Ushendibaba and Brighton Bako.Simba Bhora's journey from league underdogs to championship contenders is nothing short of remarkable. After finishing 12th in their debut season, the team, under the guidance of coach Tonderai Ndiraya, is now within touching distance of making history. Currently sitting atop the league table with a seven-point lead, they have remained unbeaten in their last 12 matches, notching up nine wins and three draws.Their last defeat was way back in June, and as they prepare to face Chicken Inn at Wadzanai Stadium this Saturday, the stakes are high. A win or a draw would see Simba Bhora equal Manica Diamonds' 13-match unbeaten streak—the longest in this campaign.One of the key factors behind their success has been their home ground, Wadzanai Stadium. The club's decision to invest heavily in refurbishing the stadium, at an estimated cost of over US$200,000, paid off handsomely when the venue was approved to host Premiership matches at the start of the season. Since then, Simba Bhora has made Wadzanai a fortress, remaining unbeaten in 14 home matches, winning 12 and drawing only twice. Their home form has yielded an impressive 38 points out of a possible 42.On the road, the team has managed a respectable 19 points from 14 games, but it's their dominant home performances that have truly set them apart. If they are to clinch the title, it will be largely due to their impregnable record at Wadzanai Stadium.In addition to their home form, Simba Bhora made significant investments in their squad before the start of the season, bringing in 11 new players, including high-profile signings like Walter Musona and Perfect Chikwende from FC Platinum, and Taimon Mvula and Junior Makunike from Dynamos. These acquisitions bolstered an already competitive side, which had brought in 16 new players the previous year. In just two seasons, the club has signed 27 players, further underlining their ambition.With 57 points from 28 games, Simba Bhora's title hopes are well within reach. Their nearest rivals, FC Platinum, trail by seven points, with a crucial away match against Hwange coming up on Sunday.A senior official at Simba Bhora credits the team's success to the chemistry within the club, from the top down. The unity and seamless operation of the club's structures have fueled their extraordinary march to the top, and with seven games remaining, they are determined to finish the job and secure a historic league title.Simba Bhora's rise is a testament to the power of investment and smart decision-making in football, proving that with the right resources and strategy, even the newest teams can rise to the pinnacle of the game.